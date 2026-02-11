Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Cody Ware Quotes

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

NASCAR CUP SERIES
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY
TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES
FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet – 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:

Thoughts on Daytona this year?

“Yeah anytime we can get back to racing, it’s always exciting. There is always a lot of chaos and uncertainty that goes into the 500 but I think the focus is to continue to build the relationship we have started with RCR and Chevrolet and my team, Billy Plourde and Dave Jones, my crew chief and car chief, they’ve done an awesome job prepping during the offseason. I think the fruits of that are starting to show between the little bit of track time we’ve had here and at Bowman Grey.”

There are drivers down here who were underdogs that have won. Is this a race that anyone can win?

“I think what that shows is that it is anyone’s race. You have guys like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, guys that I’ve had good relationships with over the years when the stars fall and everything aligns, it really is anybody’s race. I think the biggest thing for me is to take what I’ve learned from leading laps last year in the fall race to building a program where we have the cars that are capable of winning and I still need to work on myself to make sure were in contention. But I think it is anyone race and I think it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Talk about the move to Chevrolet and the relationship with RCR:

“From my personal experience having spent a lot of time at RCR and the GM Tech Center, there are a lot of tools that are available not just to the race team but also myself as a driver are invaluable. RCR has a static SIM rig that I have access too pretty much 24/7 with their engineers as well as the GM Tech Center using their full motion rig and static rig. So to be able to work with RCR and their engineers has been good not just for the team, but for myself as a driver to continue to improve and make myself better because I don’t want to fall behind as our equipment and our expectations and performance is getting better, I need to make sure that I am improving as well. I think all in all I’ve seen just an across the board improvement but it’s still very very early because we haven’t had a points race yet, but I’m super optimistic with the alliance and switching manufacturers.”

You led 23 laps last year at Daytona. Can you recreate that magic?

“I think confidence has a lot to do with it. Having the confidence to go out there and lead and learning what it takes to lead and modulate a line in a draft pack like that. And just to continue to learn on that and not do it for a flash-in-the-pan moment but being able to consistently do it and also extract more speed out of the cars. Also fuel milage is also an important part and one of the things is we burned a lot of fuel doing that so knowing the time and the place to do that versus burning up fuel and creating a bad pit strategy for the team as well. But I’m excited to about Daytona especially after last fall and the new alliance with Chevrolet and RCR.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Quotes
Next article
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Preece, Buescher, Gilliland, Zane Smith and Berry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

HendrickCars.com, Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels extend with Hendrick Motorsports

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has signed defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and majority sponsor HendrickCars.com to matching five-year contract extensions, solidifying one of the most successful partnerships in modern NASCAR through the 2031 season.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Preece, Buescher, Gilliland, Zane Smith and Berry

Official Release -
RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Kroger/Viva Towels Ford Mustang Dark Horse – BRAD SAID IF HE NEEDED ONE GUY TO USE A HACKSAW TO CUT OFF HIS LEG, IT WOULD BE YOU. COULD YOU DO THAT, IF HE ASKED?
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Quotes

Official Release -
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Austin Dillon Quotes

Official Release -
Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 2026 DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes:
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category