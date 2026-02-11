TOYOTA RACING NCS Daytona Media Day Quotes – Bubba Wallace – 02.11.26

TOYOTA RACING – Bubba Wallace

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 11, 2026) – 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was made available to the media on Wednesday during Daytona 500 media day.

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing:

What stories can you repeat about hanging out with Marshawn Lynch?

“He was really just asking about our schedules and asking about what we do, so there were no really crazy stories. He definitely wanted to go up in a fighter jet. He just inserted himself and went where he wanted to. We were at the military base and he was like ‘can I get in that?’ and they were like ‘sure’, so it was stuff like that. It was fun and a good time, a short trip too.”

How was it flying down to Daytona with Ryan Blaney and both having your kids and family with you?

“He’s a last minute bailer. We had a last minute golf trip and he bails. I’m used to it with Becks being 16 months old. To see he and Gianna (Ryan Blaney’s wife) go through that as well is really cool.”

What was it like being a part of the Toyota Super Bowl Commercial called ‘Where Dreams Began’?

“It was cool. It was shot really fast. That one was shot at Ten Tenths (Motor Club) and was a short day. Hanging out with Ace (Mini Bubba from the commercial) was a lot of fun. Cool to see it come together. I had a lot of people texting me after that about how cool it was.”

What was it like being featured in Super Bowl commercial like that?

“It’s cool, not everyone is in a Super Bowl commercial, so I definitely don’t take it for granted. To me it’s just kind of like another day.”

How do you feel about coming back to Daytona and your chances this weekend?

“I feel really good about it. Getting a lot of signs that it’s going to be a good weekend, so don’t ask me what said signs were, but they were good ones. I feel good about our chances, we’ve obviously grown and matured as a team from last year and from the start of 23XI and the start of the 23 team we’ve grown in a lot of spots. To come into this year more confident and more focused. We’ve just got to dot our I’s and cross our t’s, I think I say that every year here at Daytona 500 media day. We just have to put it all together.”

Where do you guys think you are as opposed to last year?

“Just getting older, hair is a little longer. Just the communication, you feel more confident in each other and that continues to evolve and grow over the years. It doesn’t matter if it’s Year 1 or Year 20, you learn something new about the people you work with every day. It’s just being more comfortable and putting that all together.”

Is winning the Daytona 500 as prestigious as it once was?

“It is. I don’t know a way around the strategies we have to do now with fuel savings. I don’t think the sport was smart enough to do it earlier, we could have been doing this for seven or eight years and trying to run people out of fuel. It just evolved over the last five years, this is a new game. It’s just totally different and it’s a different way of going about it. I would say yes, it’s our biggest race of the year and the biggest purse we’ve had, which would be super nice to win.”

What do you think about Corey Heim and his growth and joining 23XI on a part time basis this year?

“Corey’s been there a lot, just understanding how to put it all together and make it work. He’s been a great asset to our team coming off the success he had last year in trucks. I’m really excited for him. He’s talked to me a little bit about contract stuff and I told him make sure you get the (Daytona) 500 in there because if you win that thing it will be a nice pay day. It’s cool to see it all come together rand have Robinhood on the car. I think he’s going to be a major asset to our team. To see him grow throughout it all and figure out where he needs to be and put himself in the right spots. I think he adapts pretty well and we will see how it goes.”

What’s the potential or the ceiling of 23XI in the future?

“We want to disrupt the big three (JGR, Hendrick, Penske). We want to put our name in that category, and they are really passionate about that. We had a great leadership meeting a couple weeks ago that emphasized on a lot of key notes and it was a big reflection of all of us in that room. So just high expectations. It starts with waking up with the right attitude and being present and being on time and giving it your all every day. How can you be better than the previous day. It’s understanding that mindset and adapting to that is going to be huge for us. Just keep pushing. This sport is really hard, the big three have been around for awhile. Key people come and go and they insert their philosophies. We are still growing but we’ve already done some pretty cool things in a short amount of time and we have to keep pushing for more.”

Having your crew chief Charles Denike with you coming into the second year, how is that going to help as you both grow together?

“Charles is super easy going, I think I am too. We have a really good relationship that started right off the bat. That helps new pairings and new relationships. He’s been very confident in the work he’s been doing. Halfway through the years he’s leading some of our meetings. You expect a guy who hasn’t been there for long to lean back, but he wanted to insert his philosophy and his mindset as quickly as he could. That says a lot about who he is and who he wants to be. He’s the type of person who takes his job very seriously. He pays attention to detail and I’m excited to have another trip around the sun with him.”

What is the most challenging track on the schedule?

“We have two tracks. We are pumped for Loudon, but our results there haven’t been too great so that’s the one that’s circled.”

Looking back on some past stats, it’s been awhile since someone from the front row has won the race. Is that something you are aware of?

“Not to be a negative Nancy, but we won’t be anywhere near the front row. We qualify about 20th to 25th. Whatever it is, we kind look at each other and wonder where we are going to qualify. Talladega last fall was a nice surprise, we made the top 10 and Riley (Herbst) was the fastest in the first group. I say that, but we could have a nice surprise and be hunting for the pole. We’ve worked hard in all areas that we could to reduce drag and gain speed. It would be nice to be on the front row, but at the same you have the Duel to improve. Last year we started third and didn’t see the checkered flag, so you know how this race goes.”

You already have a crown jewel win at Indianapolis last year. Do you think about coming here and getting another one with a Daytona 500 win?

“That would be sick. You got to do better than what I’ve been doing in the 500, I’ve gotten close. If we can put it all together then why not? I think the first Daytona 500, I didn’t know what I was doing and wound up in second. But then that one, the Penske cars were going to be tough to beat. Everything happens for a reason.”

What have you learned about yourself the last couple of years?

“That’s a good question. Being around people and realizing that having my wife and my child and being at home, there’s nothing better than that. I put racing in front for a lot of years. Realizing that family and surrounding yourself with people you want to be around is it. Life is lovely, no complaints.”

What do you think changes for you with the Chase playoff format back starting this season?

“You still have to be smart, but you still get a substantial amount of points for winning. So I don’t think it’s changes that much. Just so the record is clear, I didn’t give a damn about any format. If they changed the format tomorrow, cool. I have a job to do to be the best at that format, that’s my take on it.”

Do you think there will be less desperation with no win and you are in like the past?

“It’s all going to come down for those points moments, because you are still fighting for points and points matter. But still if you need two spots and it’s 10 laps to go, you do whatever you can. It will be different, but you won’t have the end of round drama. So when the playoffs start, you really have to lock in for 10 weeks. It’s not three weeks and then reset, it’s 10 weeks.”

How many wins are reasonable in today’s NASCAR Cup Series competition?

“Three? Which I think is very doable for us. That’s a really competitive year. At the same time, you can’t win three races and wreck in the other 33 races. You got to put a good season together and make those three wins count. Just winning isn’t that good, but you got to put the whole season together too.”

