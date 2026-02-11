TOYOTA RACING NCS Daytona Media Day Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 02.11.26

TOYOTA RACING – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 11, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Wednesday prior to the Daytona 500.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Why do you think Dale Earnhardt Sr. still has the reputation he has to this day?

“Well, I think it’s that way because he was one of the best to ever do it, statistically, right? I think that Dale had a lot of fans and a lot of people rooting for him, as well as people booing him, but everybody respected him. I think the older generation (pause), the sport was at its peak, he was the biggest name in the whole deal. But I also think old-school racers like him are awesome – A.J Foyt, Mario Andretti, Ayrton Senna, there’s a lot of great guys that were racers back then. I just think their names were big in the sport, and the sport was at its biggest at that time.”

What advice would you give to a rookie after your experiences so far in the Cup Series?

“I don’t know. You’re young and have to look at the big picture, right? I’m only 23. People in life don’t have it figured out until they’re maybe in their 30s, mid-30s. So, you’re young, just have to look at the big picture and take it all in.”

What’s your relationship with superspeedway racing now?

“I’ve had some good and bad runs here (Daytona International Speedway). But I think on average, our superspeedway stuff was pretty decent last year with some decent finishes. You can see that anyone can win this race, and if you’re in the right spot at the end of the race, I think you can (win it). Just have to work well with my teammates and the other Toyota guys to see where we end up towards the end of the race. Hopefully we’re all up front and have a chance to win.”

What would it mean to you to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday?

“It’d be really cool. As a family business, it’d be really awesome to share that success with them. Would love to do that. I’ve been able to do it before with the (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) championship and stuff like that, but to have my name in there and know that was me, would be super cool. I’ve grown up in the shop, looking at all the banners on the ceiling and having some of my own in there is super cool, and (I) have been very blessed in life. Just work hard and do the best I can, and very fortunate to win some races and win a championship, but to win for your family is really cool. Blessed to have a family business and have great role models in my life in my family.”

