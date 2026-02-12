NASCAR Introduces the NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts

NASCAR Reframes Grassroots Racing Platform with O’Reilly Auto Parts as Entitlement Partner Supporting Local Tracks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 12, 2026) — NASCAR today announced the launch of the NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts, a strategic reframing of its longstanding grassroots racing platform designed to more clearly reflect the vital role local short tracks play in communities across the United States and Canada.

Formerly known as the NASCAR Weekly Series, the NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts places renewed emphasis on the competitive, community-driven racing that serves as the foundation of the sport. The updated identity simplifies how grassroots racing is presented to fans, partners, and communities, while reinforcing NASCAR’s long-standing commitment to local competitors and hometown tracks.

“Local short tracks are the heartbeat of NASCAR — they’re where raw talent is developed, hard-nosed competition is on full display, and the next generation of stars earns its stripes,” said Joey Dennewitz, Managing Director of NASCAR Regional. “Week after week, these drivers compete in intense, high-level racing environments that demand skill, resilience, and respect for the craft. The NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts captures the authenticity, toughness, and community pride that define grassroots racing, while presenting it in a way that is clearer and more accessible for fans and partners alike. This platform celebrates the tracks and communities where racing isn’t just something you watch — it’s something you live.”

As part of the launch, O’Reilly Auto Parts has been named the exclusive entitlement partner of the NASCAR Local Racing Series, further deepening its long-standing relationship with NASCAR, which includes the title sponsorship of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“O’Reilly Auto Parts has a deep-rooted passion in providing excellent customer service and helping customers keep their cars in great condition, whether it’s in local racing or regular commuters” said Hugo Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising at O’Reilly Auto Parts. “From local short tracks to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and throughout the country, our commitment to NASCAR fans and our customers spans the full spectrum. Powering the NASCAR Local Racing Series allows us to continue supporting racers, teams, and local communities.”

In addition to O’Reilly Auto Parts’ entitlement partnership, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a brand of American Snuff Company, will serve as a significant partner to local tracks within the NASCAR Local Racing Series footprint, providing additional support through signage and market-level activations.

The NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts will continue to sanction weekly racing at tracks across North America, serving as a critical entry point for emerging drivers and a cornerstone of NASCAR’s driver development pathway. You can watch NASCAR local races all season on FloRacing.

For more information, visit NASCAR.com/Regional.

