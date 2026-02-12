Race Predictions – Daytona 500

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.



Coming off a wild one at Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cookout Clash. NASCAR is looking to start the season strong with the 68th running of the Daytona 500. With storybook endings to wild heartbreaks, this is a new chapter for everyone.

A little later than I did for the Cookout Clash, the predictions will come after the initial qualifying and right before the Daytona Heat races.

Prediction Time

#10 – Austin Cindric | Here is a name that isn’t super common to see on super speedways, though he knows how to run a clean race. A bigger track with a bigger field will lead to Cindric’s advantage. Being dangerous can be a good thing during the Daytona 500.

#9 – Brad Keselowski | What a pull, a veteran driver that knows how to handle his race car. Positioning will be so important in the Great American Race. The big one is almost destined to happen, but when will it be? Only three things in life are certain: taxes, death, and Brad knowing how to position himself during carnage.

#8 – Denny Hamlin | A top spot among a lot of early predictions. Previous Daytona 500 winner and has shown a lot of pop at Daytona previously. Though it’s time to see a new face emerge. Could it be Denny? Absolutely!

#7 – Tyler Reddick | A smart Superspeedway driver. Something that he has proved over and over again. One thing that could either help or hurt him is his aggression on the track.

#6 – Joey Logano | Another strong contender, but at this point, who’s not? Another active driver with a Daytona 500 under his belt. A very frequent super speedway contender. Lastly, a great driver who can position himself well in a draft.

Top Five

#5 – Chase Elliott | A prediction that I held high during the Cookout Clash. A result that didn’t end up well for him. Though the season restarts for the Daytona 500. As well as his mindset, he’s hungry for another win. This is a chance to prove to everyone that Bowman Gray was a fluke and that he can still contend. Being able to survive wrecks will help him, as will pushing all the way to the end.

#4 – Bubba Wallace | Overlooked but not forgotten. A definite push into the top 5, but what are the odds of winning? As for Bubba, it sits around a 21-1 odds, not 0%. So anything is possible. His top 10 finishes at super speedways are why I have him here.

#3 – Kyle Busch | To the top three we go, with Busch, anything is possible. Not afraid to dump someone for the lead, but also not ignorant of doing it without having to face repercussions. Long-time contender in the Daytona 500. Although his technical odds are fairly low, he has looked good as of late and won’t be surprised to see him finish in victory lane.

#2 – William Byron | Back-to-back Daytona 500 winner. How could I not put him at the top spot? Well, the likelihood of a back-to-back winner is extremely low, but to do it a third time is almost impossible. I still expect Byron to be very solid. A podium spot is looking like a possibility.

#1 – Ryan Blaney | With there being a large amount of pack racing, Blaney will be right where he wants to be. Being able to put his drafting skills with his strong finishes gives him a great chance of finding his way to the front.

Photo by Mike Biskupski for SpeedwayMedia.com.

What a wild Top-10 that we have here. A lot of names that are common, but there are some bold predictions as well. Similar to Bowman Gray, it’s a dog fight start to finish. The Heat Races could make or break your Daytona 500 run. Only one way to find out: to go hard and survive till the end.

The Daytona 500 will be on Sunday, February 15th. 2:30 PM ET from the inner coast of Daytona Beach, Florida.

TV coverage will be on FOX and FOX Deportes, with radio on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.