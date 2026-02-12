Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Daytona Duel 1 Post-Race Report – 02.12.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

NEMECHEK FINISHES FOURTH IN DAYTONA DUEL
Four Toyota’s finish in top 15 in First Qualifying Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2026) – John Hunter Nemechek earned a top five result with a fourth-place finish in Thursday night’s Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Fellow Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace (13th), Corey Heim (14th) and Jimmie Johnson (15th) all finished in the top 15 in the 63-lap qualifying race around the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway.

Heim qualified into the Daytona 500 on time during Wednesday night’s Cup Series qualifying session to give Toyota 11 Camrys competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Daytona International Speedway
Duel 1 – 150 miles, 60 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*
2nd, Ryan Blaney*
3rd, Austin Dillon*
4th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
5th, Brad Keselowski*
13th, BUBBA WALLACE
14th, COREY HEIM
15th, JIMMIE JOHNSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 4th

Top five to start the year, and the car is clean. How was the Duel?
“Yeah, I’m just going to say this. I went on a ride with the Thunderbirds today and I felt like this race was way more nerve-wracking than flying with the Thunderbirds, I can tell you that – and we pulled nine and a half g’s, like four times today. Great group effort. Travis (Mack, crew chief) and everyone brought a great Camry down here. We qualified better than we ever have. We raced well in the Duels. A couple of really close calls for us, but we were able to make it through and I think we start top-10 on Sunday, so excited to have a good starting spot. Excited to try to build on our finishes here in Daytona, and see what kind of race that we can put together on Sunday. Just proud to have Dollar Tree, Pye-Barker all of our partners behind us. It’s a great day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Hendrick Motorsports Transcript
Next article
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Ford Mustang Dark Horse Finishes 1-2 as Logano Wins First Duel Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Race Predictions - Daytona 500
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

Chase Elliott capitalizes late to win Daytona Duel 2; BJ McLeod awarded Daytona 500...

Andrew Kim -
Elliott, he 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, led nine of 60-scheduled laps and fended off Carson Hocevar with eight laps remaining to record his third career Daytona Duel victory.
Read more

Joey Logano wins Daytona Duel 1 in overtime; Casey Mears rallies for Daytona 500...

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Cup Series champion from Middletown, Connecticut, led 15 of 63 over-scheduled laps and survived an overtime shootout for his fourth Daytona Duel victory.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Ford Mustang Dark Horse Finishes 1-2 as Logano...

Official Release -
Joey Logano won the first Duel race on Thursday night in his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Read more

Race Predictions – Daytona 500

Logan Allen -
Blaney will be right where he wants to be. Being able to put his drafting skills with his strong finishes gives him a great chance of finding his way to the front.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category