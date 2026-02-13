Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Rick Ware Racing: America 250 Florida Duel from Daytona

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
America 250 Florida Duel
Date: Feb. 12, 2026
Event: America 250 Florida Duel
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2.5-mile oval)
Format: Twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500

Note: Duel No. 1 was extended three laps past its scheduled 60-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Duel No. 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)
Duel No. 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 14th, Finished 17th / Running, completed 63 of 63 laps in Duel No. 1)

Notes:

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Wednesday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

● Only the top-10 finishers in each Duel were awarded regular-season points.

● This was Ware’s sixth appearance in the Duel. His best Duel finish remains 15th, earned last year.

● Ware will start 35th in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish is 14th, earned in 2023.

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet:

“Just really proud of the team. We have a fast No. 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. This was my first race on a full-size track with the new Chevrolet – to be out there and feel the horsepower, the speed – the car feels like it’s drafting really well, so I feel like we’ve got all the pieces of the puzzle to have a phenomenal Sunday afternoon.”

Next Up:

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

