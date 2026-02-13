Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup Series
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Daytona Duel 2 Post-Race Report – 02.12.26

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

THREE TOYOTA TOP 10s IN SECOND DAYTONA DUEL
Christopher Bell Leads Camry Contingent with Fifth-Place Result

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2026) – Three Toyota Camry drivers finished in the top-10 in Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night, including Christopher Bell (fifth), Ty Gibbs (ninth) and Denny Hamlin (10th).

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Daytona International Speedway
Duel 2 – 150 miles, 60 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*
2nd, Carson Hocevar*
3rd, Kyle Larson*
4th, Michael McDowell*
5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL
9th, TY GIBBS
10th, DENNY HAMLIN
11th, ERIK JONES
12th, TYLER REDDICK
13th, RILEY HERBST
20th, CHASE BRISCOE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT/Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Car is clean and top-five finish. Can you tell us what you learned tonight for Sunday?

“I think I learned just a little bit of race craft, and understanding where to position your car at and where not to position your car. The Interstate Batteries, DEWALT Camry handled really well and did a lot of the things I needed it to do. Just the race was difficult – I went from starting on the third row to all of way in the back and then had to work my way back forward again. Just a lot to digest and hopefully, I can race good on Sunday.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Chase Elliott capitalizes late to win Daytona Duel 2; BJ McLeod awarded Daytona 500 berth
Next article
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Duel at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Race Predictions - Daytona 500
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Official Release -
Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts SeriesDaytona (Fla.) International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Fast Facts No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:Driver: Ryan EllisPrimary Partner(s): Tablo...
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing Race Report: Duel at Daytona

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team saved their best for the last of Thursday’s second America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Duel at Daytona

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney came away with a second-place finish in the first of two Duel races at Daytona to secure a fifth-place starting position in Sunday's 68th running of the Daytona 500.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Duels Post-Race Report

Official Release -
Duel #2: Post-Race Driver Quotes - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - Finished: 1st
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category