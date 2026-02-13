TOYOTA RACING – NCS Daytona Duel 2 Post-Race Report – 02.12.26

THREE TOYOTA TOP 10s IN SECOND DAYTONA DUEL

Christopher Bell Leads Camry Contingent with Fifth-Place Result

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2026) – Three Toyota Camry drivers finished in the top-10 in Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night, including Christopher Bell (fifth), Ty Gibbs (ninth) and Denny Hamlin (10th).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Daytona International Speedway

Duel 2 – 150 miles, 60 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Michael McDowell*

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

9th, TY GIBBS

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

11th, ERIK JONES

12th, TYLER REDDICK

13th, RILEY HERBST

20th, CHASE BRISCOE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT/Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Car is clean and top-five finish. Can you tell us what you learned tonight for Sunday?

“I think I learned just a little bit of race craft, and understanding where to position your car at and where not to position your car. The Interstate Batteries, DEWALT Camry handled really well and did a lot of the things I needed it to do. Just the race was difficult – I went from starting on the third row to all of way in the back and then had to work my way back forward again. Just a lot to digest and hopefully, I can race good on Sunday.”

