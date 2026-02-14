JIMMIE JOHNSON ANNOUNCES FINAL CUP SERIES START

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 14, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson, one of the most accomplished athletes in motorsports history, announced today the 2027 DAYTONA 500 will mark the final start of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Johnson’s record-breaking career ranks among one of the greatest sports stories ever told: 83 NASCAR Cup Series victories, seven Cup Series championships — tied for the most in series history — and 19 consecutive full-time seasons competing at the highest level of stock car racing. In 2024, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Johnson stepped away from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2020 season to focus on family and new business ventures. Forever a racer at heart, he continued to compete, checking off his personal bucket list by running two seasons in the INDYCAR Series. He was named the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and competed in notable events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and even piloted an Unlimited Hydroplane across Lake Washington at Seafair.

After becoming a principal owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2022, Johnson competed in select events for the CLUB while simultaneously building the future of the team. His best result for the CLUB as a driver was a podium finish in the 2025 DAYTONA 500. This season, Johnson will compete in two event weekends – Daytona and NASCAR San Diego.

“Next February, I’ll make my final start in the Cup Series at Daytona,” the two-time DAYTONA 500 champion said. “I’ve been very fortunate to accomplish more than I ever imagined in this sport. The last six years have given me the freedom to choose where I compete and more importantly, the clarity to understand where I’m needed most. It’s time to focus my energy on building a world class and unrivaled organization in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

While Johnson will retire from NASCAR Cup Series competition following the 2027 DAYTONA 500, he is not closing the door entirely on racing altogether – and remains open to competing in other series, divisions, or forms of motorsport should unique opportunities arise.

“As a team owner, I need to be on the sidelines on race day supporting our drivers and crews on the competition side and cultivating relationships that are crucial to the long-term growth of the CLUB,” Johnson continued. “I also want to take the time to celebrate with fans throughout the season to show how grateful I am for their support throughout my career.”

What was to be a year of celebration, the global pandemic prevented a meaningful farewell for his fans during that final season. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is committed to honoring Johnson’s final Cup start in a way that reflects the impact of his racing career and the fans who have supported him along the way.

Additional plans to celebrate Johnson’s LEGACY will be shared in the near future.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.