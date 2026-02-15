Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

﻿Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Show Speed Before Multi-Car Accident Derails Strong Performance

Finish: 37th
Start: 7th
Points: 32nd

“Not how we wanted to start the season. The Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet was really fast this week and that’s a testament to all of the work that everyone does at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring Company. We were in a good position when the wreck happened in front of me. I bailed to pit road and unfortunately the No. 19 was there in the smoke. Proud of the guys for hustling to fix the car so we could go gain a few positions. That is going to pay dividends in this points format.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet Team Earn Pole Position and Top-15 Finish at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 15th
Start: 1st
Points: 14th

“We unloaded in Daytona Beach with a fast No. 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet so great effort by everyone at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring Company. It was good to win the pole and lead laps. Unfortunately, we got off on balance during the Daytona 500, making our Chevy darty and hard to drive. After we got caught in on-track contact, we lost position that we were never able to earn back. Turning our focus to Atlanta.” -Kyle Busch

