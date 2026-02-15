Tyler Reddick upsets the competition with first Daytona 500 victory

After concluding the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season winless, Tyler Reddick stormed back atop the competition with a thrilling victory in the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15.

The two-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Corning, California, only led the final lap of 200 scheduled laps in the opener. After starting in 26th place, he spent the majority of the event racing within the mid-pack region.

Reddick’s key move to victory occurred with 15 laps remaining after pitting for fuel with a bevy of Ford competitors. As the late green flag pit stops cycled through, Reddick also cycled through to the front. He was in a prime position to assume the lead when a late caution flew with nine laps remaining.

He restarted on the front row with McDowell for a four-lap shootout. Reddick then went from being drafted to the lead to nearly losing both his momentum and draft after getting pinned in the middle of a tight three-wide battle. Reddick, though, managed to remain in contention, receiving critical drafts through every lane to remain within the top-five mark.

Then on the final lap, Reddick dodged a multi-car wreck that eliminated several front-runners, including McDowell. Reddick initially appeared to have no drafting help through the first two turns. However, he received one from teammate Riley Herbst that allowed Reddick to reel in Chase Elliott and Zane Smith. With two crossover moves, Reddick managed to overtake the latter two. He then drove away while the rest of the front-runners wrecked, approaching the finish line. It was his first victory in the Great American Race.

The starting lineup for this year’s Great American Race was determined through a single-car qualifying session. It was comprised of two rounds on Wednesday, February 11. It was followed by a pair of America 250 Florida Duels on Thursday, February 12. Through all of these on-track sessions, a total of 45 competitors, including nine open competitors, battled for 41 starting spots.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s qualifying session, Kyle Busch achieved his first Daytona 500 pole position with a pole-winning lap at 183.651 mph in 49.006 seconds. Chase Briscoe qualified in second place and started alongside Busch with a qualifying lap of 183.687 mph in 49.023 seconds.

During Thursday’s Duels, Joey Logano won the first Duel and Chase Elliott won the second. As a result, they were awarded the third and fourth-starting spots for this year’s Daytona 500, respectively.

In the aftermath, the following competitors, including Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, Jimmie Johnson, BJ McLeod and Casey Mears secured starting spots for this year’s Daytona 500 as open entries. Anthony Alfredo, Corey LaJoie, Chandler Smith and JJ Yeley were the four open competitors who did not qualify for the main event.

Prior to the Daytona 500, the following names, which included Chris Buescher, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez dropped to the rear of the field in backup entries after all wrecked their primary entries during their respective Duel events.

When the green flag waved and the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season commenced, Kyle Busch, who elected to start on the outside lane, received an early push from Chase Elliott. This allowed him to muscle ahead of Chase Briscoe entering the first two turns. He then transitioned to the inside lane in front of Briscoe before Briscoe swapped to the outside lane through the backstretch. As the field raced in two-stacked lanes amid the draft, navigating through Turns 3 and 4 along with the frontstretch, Busch edged Briscoe to lead the first lap.

During the second lap, the field fanned out to three-packed lanes through every turn and straightaway. At the front, Busch was placed on defensive mode despite leading the next two laps. Prior to the fourth lap, John Hunter Nemechek used the inside lane to both motor ahead and move in front of Busch entering the frontstretch as the former assumed the lead.

On the fourth lap, the event’s first caution flew. BJ McLeod, who was battling Tyler Reddick in the mid-pack region, snapped sideways through Turns 3 and 4 due to blowing a right-rear tire. During McLeod’s spin, he made contact with William Byron. Both Byron and Justin Allgaier scrubbed the outside wall while trying to avoid McLeod. Amid McLeod’s incident, Noah Gragson and Casey Mears sustained damage to their respective entries after the latter hit the former while both steered to the apron to avoid the carnage.

During the event’s first caution period, a majority of the field led by Nemechek pitted, primarily for fuel. The rest, led by Busch, remained on the track. Over the next several laps under caution, numerous competitors either returned to pit road or pitted for the first time to top off with fuel. Meanwhile, the leader, Busch, was the lone competitor who remained on the track without pitting.

When the event restarted under green on Lap 11, Busch received a push from Briscoe. This gave him a slight advantage exiting the frontstretch. But Joey Logano charged back alongside Busch through the first two turns. As the field navigated through the backstretch, Logano used the draft from Nemechek and a bevy of competitors from the inside lane to motor ahead through Turns 3 and 4. Logano then made a bold move to slide in front of Busch. He led the next lap before he transitioned back to the inside lane and dueled with Busch for the lead.

Just past the Lap 15 mark, the top-39 competitors were separated by less than three seconds of one another, with the top 27 being separated by less than two seconds while the top 16 were separated by a second. At the front, Nemechek, who navigated his way back to the lead on Lap 14, was leading. Nemechek led through Lap 18 before Logano led the next lap. Nemechek then reassumed the lead by Lap 20. Logano, Brad Keselowski, Busch, Josh Berry, Briscoe, Ty Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer and Chase Elliott were racing in the top 10.

Through the Lap 25 mark and with the field racing in two-wide formation, while a majority of the competitors opted to race in single-line formation on the outside lane, Nemechek continued to hold a steady lead over Logano, Keselowski, Busch and Berry, while Briscoe, Ty Dillon, van Gisbergen, Cole Custer and Elliott were racing in the top 10, respectively. Behind, Austin Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bel, Denny Hamlin, rookie Connor Zilisch, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Buescher and Erik Jones occupied the top-20 spots. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, Cody Ware, Byron, Michael McDowell and Noah Gragson trailed in the top 30, respectively, while Jimmie Johnson was mired towards the tail end of the lead lap field.

Ten laps later, the field fanned out to three-packed lanes as Briscoe was drafted to the lead from a long drafting lane that included teammate Ty Gibbs. Briscoe assumed command over Logano and he proceeded to drive on defensive mode by blocking both Gibbs towards the outside wall and Logano from the middle lane while Nemechek tried to mount a charge from a third drafted lane towards the inside lane. Then entering the frontstretch, Busch got sideways in front of Christopher Bell and made contact with Keselowski. Amid the contact, Keselowski, who went off the track, managed to blend back on the racing surface without spinning.

Another 10 laps later, Briscoe continued to both lead and drive defensively while blocking three-packed lanes through every turn and straightaway. Behind Briscoe, Ty Gibbs led a charge from the outside lane towards the outside wall and Logano led a middle lane while Nemechek led the third inside lane towards the apron. Through various shuffling within the stacked field, Briscoe continued to lead by Lap 50 just before Busch, Ty Dillon, Berry, Allmendinger and Mears peeled off the racetrack to pit for fuel under green.

On Lap 56, a quartet of competitors that included Logano, Keselowski, Allgaier and Nemechek pitted for fuel under green. Then two laps later, Jimmie Johnson spun while trying to enter pit road with a bevy of Toyota competitors, including the leader Briscoe. Despite briefly getting his entry stalled on the frontstretch grass while sideways, Johnson managed to nurse his entry onto pit road without drawing a caution. Another lap later, another wave of competitors led by Elliott and including teammate Byron, who scrubbed the outside wall a few laps earlier, pitted. Amid the pit stops, Todd Gilliland, who was among several who had not yet pitted, assumed command before he was overtaken by teammate Zane Smith.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 65, Zane Smith captured the first Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez followed suit in the top five while Chris Buescher, Michael Mcdowell, Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, the top-10 finishers of the first stage period opted to not pit and instead, pursue stage points. They all finished more than 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the field led by 11th-pace finisher Briscoe.

Throughout the first stage period, 13 lead changes occurred while seven competitors, including Stage 1 winner Zane Smith, led at least a lap. Under the event’s first stage break period, the field led by Smith returned to pit road for both tires and more fuel. Following the pit stops, Hocevar exited pit road first and he was followed by Blaney, Buescher, Suarez, Cindric, Briscoe, Preece, Riley Herbst, Denny Hamlin and Zane Smith, respectively.

The second stage period started on Lap 71 as teammates Blaney and Cindric occupied the front row in front of Buescher, Hamlin, Briscoe, Wallace, Zane Smith, Reddick, McDowell and Bell, respectively. At the start, Cindric received a draft from Hamlin from the inside lane to motor ahead of Blaney through the first two turns. Cindric then darted to the right and moved in front of Blaney and a long line of competitors through the backstretch. With the draft working to his advantage, Cindric cycled back to the frontstretch and led the next lap.

At the Lap 75 mark, Hamlin, who spent the previous four laps reeling in on Cindric, emerged as the leader after he was drafted by Bubba Wallace through the first two turns a lap prior. With Hamlin transitioning to the outside lane and keeping Cindric and a bevy of competitors drafting him, Wallace then mounted a charge from the inside lane as the latter head teammate Tyler Reddick drafting him during the next lap. With the field fanning out to three lanes, Wallace led a lap for himself on Lap 77 as he continued to duel with Hamlin.

On Lap 79, a tight three-wide battle for the lead ensued as Cody Ware, who received the free pass to cycle back on the lead lap following the first stage’s conclusion, came storming from the inside lane with drafting help from Kyle Larson. With Wallace getting pinned in a middle lane and Hamlin mired up to the outside lane, Ware led the next lap. With Wallace and Hamlin getting shuffled out of the top-two spots, Ross Chastain then made his move beneath Ware and dueled against him for the lead during the following lap as the field fanned out to three-wide formation.

Then on Lap 85, the caution flew when Zilisch, who made a bold move beneath Allgaier in an attempt to take the lead entering the frontstretch, barely scrubbed against Allgaier as Chastain reeled in behind Allgaier. This ignited a chain reaction as Ware, who was barely hit by Chastain on the right side, veered to the left and clipped both Gibbs into Zilisch and Briscoe, where the latter was hit by Austin Dillon while spinning through the frontstretch’s grass. Meanwhile, Gibbs also spun through the frontstretch’s grass while Zilisch spun through the apron, came up the frontstretch’s tri-oval and was barely hit by Gilliland before he spun back down through the grass.

Amid the carnage, Ty Dillon, who had overtaken both Allgaier and Zilisch prior to the incident, was scored the leader followed by Allgaier, Chastain, Wallace and Ware. During the caution, the field led by Allgaier pitted for service. Following the pit stops and with mixed pit strategies ensuing, Chastain exited pit road first and he was followed by Larson, Hamlin, Busch and Cindric.

The start of the next restart on Lap 91 featured Chastain and Larson on the front row, where Chastain rocketed ahead of Larson with drafting help from Hamlin from the outside lane. Chastain proceeded to lead through the first two turns and the backstretch before Larson came storming back from the inside lane with drafting help from Busch. However, Chastain motored back ahead entering the frontstretch as he led the next lap.

Chastain maintained the lead over the next two laps before Cindric tried to motor ahead by Lap 94. As the field fanned out to three-wide formation, Cindric motored ahead with no drafting help and he was quickly overtaken by the drafting duo of Chastain and Hamlin, with the former maintaining the lead during the next lap.

At the halfway mark on Lap 100, the top-35 competitors were racing within two seconds of one another, with top 25 separated by within a second. The leader at the mark was Chastain while Buescher, van Gisbergen, Cindric, Blaney, Zane Smith, Larson, Hamlin, Keselowski and Busch were in the top 10. Behind, Allgaier, Corey Heim, Wallace, Herbst, Custer, Ty Gibbs, Elliott, Byron, Nemechek and Berry trailed in the top 20 as McDowell, Gilliland, Bell, Bowman and Logano followed suit in the top-25 mark, respectively.

Fifteen laps later, Busch, Larson, van Gisbegen, Blaney, Chastain and Hamlin were engaged in a tight battle for the lead and in front of two-stacked lanes, with Busch leading the inside lane while Larson led the outside lane. As both Busch and Larson continued to battle dead even for the lead past the Lap 115 mark, the former led through the Lap 120 mark as he had Blaney, Hamlin, Larson and Allgaier reeling in for the top spot.

Then on Lap 123, the Big One erupted through the frontstretch when Allgaier tried to move up the track to stall a hard charge from Hamlin, the latter of whom received a strong draft. Instead, Allgaier and Hamlin made contact that resulted with Allgaier, who was squeezing Hamlin towards the outside wall, getting turned sideways and igniting a stack-up that sent numerous competitors wrecking and spinning. In total, 20 competitors, including Chastain, Cindric, Larson, Busch, Blaney, Logano, Byron, Herbst, Bowman, Ty Gibbs and van Gisbergen, wrecked.

Amid the carnage, Wallace escaped with the lead. The latest multi-car wreck was enough for the second stage period scheduled to conclude on Lap 130 to officially conclude under caution. As a result, Wallace was awarded the second stage victory. He was followed by Blaney, Nemechek, Busch, Herbst, Heim, Buescher, Reddick, Logano and Suarez, respectively.

By then, the event featured 39 lead changes and 19 different leaders, including Stage 2 winner Bubba Wallace. During the event’s second stage break period, the lead lap field led by Wallace pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Wallace exited first and he was followed by teammate Heim, Buescher, teammate Herbst, Bell, Custer, Berry, Elliott, Keselowski and Gragson. Several competitors, including Busch, returned to pit road to top off with fuel prior to the start of the final stage period as Wallace continued to lead.

With 65 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as teammates Wallace and Heim occupied the front row in front of Buescher, teammate Herbst, Berry, Bell, Elliott, Custer, Keselowski and Gragson. At the start, Wallace and Heim dueled for the lead in front of two stacked for nearly a full lap as Wallace received a push from Buescher from the outside lane to lead the next lap. Heim then led the next lap by a hair from the inside lane as the field fanned out to three-packed lanes, with Bell mounting a charge towards the outside lane. With Bell leading the outside lane, Wallace getting pinned in the middle lane and Heim settling in the inside lane, the trio of Toyota competitors continued to duel against one another in front of the pack with 60 laps remaining.

Down to the final 50 laps, the Toyota trio of Bell, Wallace and Heim continued to duel against one another in front of three-stacked lanes through every turn and straightaway. By then, Custer, Buescher and Herbst were the next trio of competitors dueling in three-wide formation for fourth place while Preece, Berry and Elliott followed suit through a third three-wide formation. As Heim, Wallace and Bell all continued to duel three-wide for the lead, the top-27 competitors were racing within a second of one another while the top 31 were separated by one-and-a-half seconds with 45 laps remaining.

The top-26 competitors stretching from the leader Wallace and back to 26th-place Ty Dillon were separated by under a second of one another with 35 laps remaining. By then, Wallace, who spent the majority of the final stage’s start dueling with teammate Heim and Bell in three-wide formation, had new challengers that included Custer, Buescher, Berry and Preece reeling in through two lanes while Bell tried to keep pace from the inside lane along with Heim and Herbst.

Ten laps later (25 laps remaining) and as the on-track intensity continued to intensify, Wallace, who spent a majority of the final stage period, leading the middle lane, transitioned to the inside lane in front of Bell, but he continued to hold steady with a narrow lead and amid the tight three-wide pack. Behind, Custer, who was being drafted by Preece, challenged from the outside lane while Buescher was leading the middle lane while being drafted by Berry. Buescher and Custer continued to duel against Wallace from the middle and outside lanes, respectively, and in front of the stacked filed while Wallace retained the lead with 20 laps remaining.

A lap later, the leader Wallace along with Toyota teammates Heim, Bell and Herbst surrendered their track positions to pit for fuel under green. A trio of Toyota competitors that included Hamlin, Erik Jones and Johnson pitted two laps later while the rest led of the field led by Buescher continued to remain on the track.

Then with 16 laps remaining, the leader Buescher along with Berry, Gragson, Preece, Nemechek, Allmendinger, Keselowski, Reddick and Custer pitted their respective entries as both Chastain and Busch battled for the lead during the following two laps. More competitors over the next lap.

With the field scattered as the pit stops for nearly the entire field cycled through with 10 laps remaining, McDowell, who has yet to pit, was leading by nearly half of the track. Meanwhile, Keselowski was briefly leading the rest of the field that had pitted along with Buescher before Reddick boosted his way to the front and battled Keselowski for the runner-up spot. Reddick then assumed command as he had McDowell, Byron and Wallace drafting.

With nine laps remaining, the caution flew when Heim made contact with Hamlin that sent the latter into teammate Bell, with both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers smacking the outside wall and causing the field to scatter to avoid the incident. Heim, Erik Jones and Preece also smacked the outside wall amid the chain reaction, with Bell sustaining the most damage and a broken right front.

At the moment of caution, the leader McDowell was the lone competitor who had not yet pitted, but the caution played to his favor as he elected to remain on the track with the lead. During the caution period, some including Larson, Allmendinger, Cody Ware, Johnson, Suarez, Custer and Herbst pitted while the rest remained on the track.

As the event restarted under green with four laps remaining, McDowell and Reddick occupied the front row. At the start, both dueled for the lead before Reddick muscled ahead from the inside lane with drafting help from Byron. The field quickly fanned out to three lanes through the backstretch as Reddick tried to go on defensive mode. Reddick, however, got pinned in the middle lane as McDowell and Byron threaded the needle. Reddick, though regained his momentum with drafting help from teammate Wallace, but Spire Motorsports’ McDowell and Hocevar drafted their way to the lead during the next lap. McDowell and Hocevar along with Jones and Reddick managed to slightly break away from the three-wided field during the next lap.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Hocevar, who navigated his way to the lead over McDowell through the backstretch, was leading ahead of the pack stacked three lanes through the frontstretch. Shortly after, Hocevar got turned into the outside wall after he was bumped by Jones. This caused Hocevar to spin through the infield along with teammate McDowell and Jones while Byron briefly went off the track. Despite more competitors that included Ty Dillon, Nemechek, Custer, Blaney and Johnson wrecking entering the first two turns, the event remained under green as Stenhouse, Elliott and Reddick battled dead even in three-wide formation and in front of a scattered field for the lead.

Through the backstretch, Elliott received a push from Zane Smith to rocket ahead of Stenhouse and Reddick while Logano was also trying to reel in on Smith. Behind, Herbst gave Reddick a push that enabled Reddick to muscle into third place. With Herbst, Logano, Keselowski, Stenhouse and Buescher trying to reel in through the backstretch, Elliott led Smith through Turns 3 and 4.

Then entering the frontstretch, Reddick darted to the right and overtook Smith with Herbst drafting Reddick. Reddick then darted to the left beneath Elliott while Herbst tried to make a move to the right of Elliott. Herbst then got turned by Keselowski and he came back down the track and clipped Elliott. As Elliott, Herbst, Keselowski, Logano, Stenhouse, Smith and Buescher all wrecked entering the tri-oval, Reddick escaped the carnage and stormed to the checkered flag with the victory by three-tenths of a second.

With the victory, Reddick became the 44th competitor to win the Daytona 500 and the first Californian to achieve the feat since Jimmie Johnson made the previous achievement in 2013. He also joins Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Michael McDowell as the only Daytona 500 champions to win the event after only leading the final lap.

Reddick, who finished in the runner-up spot during the 2025 Daytona 500 and went winless throughout the 2025 campaign, notched his ninth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first at Daytona in the Cup circuit and first since he won at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October 2024. The Californian also delivered the fourth Daytona 500 victory for the Toyota nameplate, the first for crew chief Billy Scott and the first for 23XI Racing.

“Last year was really hard for all of us [at 23XI Racing], hard for me,” Reddick said on the frontstretch on FOX. “When you’re a Cup driver and you get to this level, and drive for [co-owner] Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year. For us to go on that drought that we did made us really look hard in the mirror. [I’m] Just really proud of everyone on the Chumba Casino Toyota Camry. [I] Worked really, really hard in the off season. There were many points in this race we weren’t making the decisions that we wanted to, but we just reset and every opportunity that we got to restack, we went back at it.”

“We had the lead there when that caution came out, lining up next to McDowell,” Reddick added. “We just kind of kept getting hung a couple of times in the closing laps there. Every time we kind of break up, there’d be someone really with nowhere left to go but to push, and they pushed me. Obviously, my teammate Riley Herbst gave me lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself as he should in the end. Incredible how it all played out. True Daytona madness…[I] Never thought [I’d] be a Daytona 500 champion.”

Like Reddick, Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing and a long-life NASCAR fan, was left ecstatic as he achieved his first Daytona 500 victory. The organization’s first victory in the event occurred two months after reaching a settlement with NASCAR amid a lawsuit battle over unfair charter agreements that had spanned for more than a year. During his post-race interview in Victory Lane, Jordan also credited the teamwork executed by all four 23XI Racing teams, including Riley Herbst as the latter drafted Reddick to the victory.

“I can’t even believe it,” Jordan said. “It was so gratifying. We have four guys that were really fighting, that was helping each other out. You never know how these races gonna end. It’s like you’re just trying to survive. I thought Riley [Herbst] did an unbelievable job by pushing at the end. That just shows you what teamwork can really, really do. He doesn’t get enough credit. He won’t get enough credit, but we feel the love. We understand exactly what he did. We just hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team. We gave ourselves a chance at the end. I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

Amid the carnage, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the 2023 Daytona 500 champion, claimed second place while Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski, all of whom wrecked across the finish line, finished in the top five. Zane Smith, Chris Buescher and Riley Herbst, all of whom also wrecked while streaking across the finish line finished sixth through eighth, respectively, while Josh Berry and Bubba Wallace completed the top 10.

Notably, William Byron, who was striving for a historic three-peat in the Daytona 500, ended up in 12th place and Kyle Busch settled in 15th place in front of Kyle Larson. Meanwhile, the trio of Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell fell back to 18th, 21st and 22nd, respectively, amid their final-lap spins.

There were 66 lead changes for 26 different leaders, and five cautions for 32 laps. In addition, 25 of 41 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the first event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick leads the standings by 17 points over Zane Smith, 19 over Chris Buescher, 21 over Bubba Wallace, 22 over Joey Logano and 23 over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Riley Herbst apiece.

Results:

1. Tyler Reddick, one lap led

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., four laps led

3. Joey Logano, nine laps led

4. Chase Elliott, two laps led

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Zane Smith, nine laps led, Stage 1 winner

7. Chris Buescher, four laps led

8. Riley Herbst

9. Josh Berry, one lap led

10. Bubba Wallace, 40 laps led, Stage 2 winner

11. Noah Gragson

12. William Byron

13. Daniel Suarez

14. Ty Dillon, three laps led

15. Kyle Busch, 19 laps led

16. Kyle Larson, seven laps led

17. Cody Ware, two laps led

18. Carson Hocevar, one lap led

19. AJ Allmendinger, one lap led

20. Ross Chastain, 12 laps led

21. Erik Jones

22. Michael McDowell, 10 laps led

23. Ty Gibbs

24. Cole Custer

25. Ryan Preece

26. John Hunter Nemechek – OUT, Accident, 19 laps led

27. Ryan Blaney – OUT, Accident, two laps led

28. Corey Heim, one lap down, eight laps led

29. Jimmie Johnson – OUT, Accident

30. Shane van Gisbergen, one lap down three laps led

31. Denny Hamlin, two laps down, three laps led

32. Casey Mears, five laps down

33. Connor Zilisch, five laps down

34. Austin Cindric, seven laps down, five laps led

35. Christopher Bell – OUT, Accident, nine laps led

36. Chase Briscoe, 12 laps down, 23 laps led

37. Austin Dillon – OUT, Accident

38. Justin Allgaier – OUT, Accident, three laps led

39. Todd Gilliland – OUT, Accident, one lap led

40. Alex Bowman – OUT, Accident

41. BJ McLeod – OUT, Accident

With the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season officially underway, the next event on the schedule is EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Autotrader 400. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, February 22, and air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.