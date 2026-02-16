Excitement Builds for Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, March 8

Straight Talk launches 2026 NASCAR fan experience with a nostalgic activation, sweepstakes, and community impact

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Feb. 16, 2026) – On the heels of another exciting DAYTONA 500, anticipation is revving up for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, set for Sunday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway. As an Official Wireless Partner of NASCAR, and the entitlement sponsor of the race, Straight Talk is expanding its presence for the 2026 season with a series of fan-focused activations. These efforts kick off with a high-energy fan experience at Phoenix Raceway throughout the race weekend, March 5-8.

As part of the collaboration, Straight Talk will debut its ‘Same Price Since 2009’ fan experience, celebrating a milestone unique in the industry: keeping the Silver Unlimited plan at the same price for both new and existing customers since 2009. While costs elsewhere have risen, this nostalgic, throwback-themed activation in the NASCAR Fan Zone will transport fans back to 2009 through nostalgic décor and interactive brand engagement. The hands-on experience highlights Straight Talk’s ownable commitment to consistency, reliability, and straightforward value — delivering more for less with no contracts, no credit checks, and no surprises.

Fans attending the Straight Talk Wireless 500 weekend can look forward to driver appearances, airbrush giveaways, blast from the past gaming — including Nintendo Wii — photo opportunities, and other throwback elements designed to bring the “good old days” back to the track.

“The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend for our fans,” said Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix Raceway. “Straight Talk’s creative, fan-first activation adds another exciting layer to the race experience, while their support of the NASCAR Foundation and local youth programming reflects the kind of community partnership we value at Phoenix Raceway.”

Fans will also see the Straight Talk colors on track as the primary sponsor of Noah Gragson’s No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the Straight Talk Wireless 500. Gragson is no stranger to success at Phoenix Raceway, where he won a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in 2022.

“Phoenix is a track that I’ve always enjoyed going to and have had some success at in the past, I’m excited to get the opportunity to fly the Straight Talk Wireless banner, in the Straight Talk Wireless 500,” said Gragson. “It will be a fun weekend for everyone that comes out to the track and I’m looking forward to it.”

To bring customers closer to the NASCAR action, Straight Talk will also launch its “Win to Wave” sweepstakes. Through Feb. 20, fans can enter by following Straight Talk on Instagram and commenting on the sweepstakes post. Winners will receive a trip for two to the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including VIP access and the opportunity to wave the green flag to start the race.

The brand will also make a $10,000 donation to the NASCAR Foundation in support of youth-focused programming. This includes the Speediatrics Fun Day activities benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley during the Phoenix race weekend.

“NASCAR fans value consistency, and so do we,” said Mike Sarcone, VP of Commercial Growth, Verizon Value. “From the start of our partnership with NASCAR to debuting the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, we’re bringing the same approach we’ve had since 2009, delivering straightforward value and showing up for fans in a meaningful way.”

Beyond Phoenix Raceway, Straight Talk’s NASCAR presence will extend nationwide through NASCAR on Tour, bringing the fan experience to life at 200+ Walmart locations across key race markets throughout the 2026 season. Kicking off in Phoenix, fans can visit participating Walmart stores to meet drivers, take photos, experience race simulators, score exclusive co-branded #4 Straight Talk swag, and enter for a chance to win race tickets and other prizes, including a 2026 Ford Mustang.

Together, the activation and sweepstakes underscore Straight Talk’s unwavering commitment to affordability. By delivering straightforward value for customers — a standard the brand has maintained for 17 years — and supporting meaningful community impact through NASCAR initiatives, the Straight Talk Wireless 500 becomes a can’t-miss event both on and off the track.

Racing returns to Phoenix Raceway March 5-8 featuring four power-packed races. Action begins Thursday, March 5, with the ARCA Menards Series race, followed by Friday, March 6, featuring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NTT INDYCAR Series practice and qualifying.

The excitement continues Saturday, March 7, with the NTT INDYCAR Series’ Good Ranchers 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ GOVX 200. That all sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday, March 8.

Tickets for the Spring weekend are going fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two race weekends each year. Its season-opening weekend March 5-8 features full-throttle excitement with the NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR will also return Oct. 16-18 with intense NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff racing. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter​ at @Team_FRM,Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.