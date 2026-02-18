Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NTT IndyCar
Malukas Opens Penske Tenureby Leading First Day of Phoenix Open Test

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

AVONDALE, Arizona (Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026) – That was quite an entrance from David Malukas.

Malukas led the first day of the Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway on Tuesday, his first official NTT INDYCAR SERIES test session since joining Team Penske after the 2025 season. Malukas was fastest on the 1-mile desert oval with a lap of 172.605 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

“It feels good to be P1, but at the end of the day, we just ran through our test items,” Malukas said. “From that perspective, that’s what truly matters, and everything went very well. We’ve learned so many different things. Everything felt very clear. We got a lot of answers.”

Chicago-area native Malukas, 24, joined Team Penske after four seasons with three teams, including AJ Foyt Racing in 2025. His pace on short ovals shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as two of his three career podium finishes have come on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval near St. Louis.

Malukas paced a 1-2 result for Team Penske on the opening day of the two-day test at Phoenix Raceway as the winningest team in INDYCAR SERIES history looks to rebound from a sub-par 2025 season. Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden was second overall among 25 drivers on track at 172.201 in the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.

2018 series champion Will Power, who Malukas replaced at Team Penske, was third at 171.706 in the No. 26 TWG AI Honda as he begins his tenure at Andretti Global after 16 full-time seasons with the Penske team. Power’s teammate Kyle Kirkwood was fourth at 171.423 in the No. 27 Siemens Honda.

Reigning and four-time series champion Alex Palou rounded out the top five at 171.357 in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian, which put two drivers in the top 10 of the final standings for the first time last season, also opened 2026 with speed. Marcus Armstrong was sixth at 170.919 in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Honda, followed by Felix Rosenqvist at 170.489 in the team’s No. 60 Honda.

2025 INDY NXT by Firestone champion Dennis Hauger was the fastest of the three rookies on track, ending up 17th overall at 169.259 in the No. 19 Ault Block Chain Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing.

Another rookie, Formula One veteran Mick Schumacher, was 23rd at 164.006 in the No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda. Schumacher, son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, was turning oval laps for just the second time in his career after his first circle-track test Feb. 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His 109 laps completed were the third-highest total today, behind ECR teammates Christian Rasmussen (128 laps) and Alexander Rossi (118).

The other rookie, 2025 INDY NXT runner-up Caio Collet, was involved in the only incident of the day. Collet made slight contact in Turn 4 in his No. 4 COMBITRANS AMAZONIA Chevrolet fielded by AJ Foyt Racing. He climbed from the car without help and was unhurt.

Testing will continue Wednesday in the final dress rehearsal for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Cars will be on track from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET and 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

The 2026 season starts with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg (noon on FOX, FOX One, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network), followed by the Good Ranchers 250 on Saturday, March 7 at Phoenix. It’s the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Phoenix since 2018.

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Phoenix International Raceway Test Day #1

