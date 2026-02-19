Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Announces 30th Anniversary Ride Route and Overnight Stops

The 30th Anniversary Ride will take place from May 1 – May 9, 2026, starting in Sonoma, California, and ending in Charlotte, North Carolina, crossing 11 states in just nine days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 19, 2026 – Former NASCAR driver and current racing analyst Kyle Petty today officially announced the complete route and overnight stops for the 30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America (KPCRAA). For the milestone edition, the 30th Anniversary KPCRAA will truly cross the United States, starting in Sonoma, California, on May 1, 2026, and concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 9, 2026.

The 30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will be book-ended by trips to two iconic Speedway Motorsports (SM) racetracks, Sonoma Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, and will see Petty lead roughly 150 motorcycles over 3,400 miles across 11 states in just nine days to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious and chronic medical conditions. Since 1995, more than 9,575 riders have logged 13.3 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $23 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the 30th Anniversary KPCRAA will ride historic Highway 50, the ‘Loneliest Road in America,’ and parts of the original Route 66, both of which are celebrating their Centennial in 2026. The Ride is working closely with America 250 to highlight iconic stops along the way, and contribute to the “Our American Story,” program in which stories of everyday Americans will be recorded for posterity.

The Ride will also make stops at the original Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri; tour Elvis Presley’s home and museum Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee; explore the Coker Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee; ride the famous 318-curve and 11-mile Dragon through the Appalachian Mountains; visit Wheels Through Time Motorcycle Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina; capped off with a trip to Victory Junction before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The reason I am so excited about this year’s Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is because this is our 30th year,” Petty said. “America 250 – the anniversary of our great country’s independence, the 100th anniversary of Highway 50 – the ‘Loneliest Road in America,’ the 100th anniversary of Route 66 – another iconic highway. There is just so much to celebrate this year. The places we are stopping – Bass Pro Shops, Coker Museum, Graceland, riding the Dragon – just like the kid’s book says, ‘Oh the places you’ll go!’ I feel like a kid and I’m ready to do it.”

Spectators and race fans along the 2026 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s nine overnight stops or daily pit stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia, collect autographs and make donations to Victory Junction.

Full 30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Friday, May 1 – Sonoma, CA to Ely, NV

Day 2, Saturday, May 2 – Ely, NV to Moab, UT

Day 3, Sunday, May 3 – Moab, UT to Colorado Springs, CO

Day 4, Monday, May 4 – Colorado Springs, CO to Wichita, KS

Day 5, Tuesday, May 5 – Wichita, KS to Springfield, MO

Day 6, Wednesday, May 6 – Springfield, MO to Memphis, TN

Day 7, Thursday, May 7 – Memphis, TN to Chattanooga, TN

Day 8, Friday, May 8 – Chattanooga, TN to Asheville, NC

Day 9, Saturday, May 9 – Asheville, NC to Charlotte, NC

The start and end points for the 30th Anniversary Ride also replicates the first route taken by Kyle Petty and friends during the initial Ride in 1995. The first Ride kicked off May 8, 1995, following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, and wrapped up in Charlotte eight days later.

Among the celebrities participating in this milestone 30th Anniversary Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty; NASCAR Hall of Famer and NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth; NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton; former NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer, David Ragan, Ken Schrader, and Kenny Wallace; former Formula 1, Champ Car, and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former IndyCar driver JR Hildebrand; TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood; and great-grandson of William A. Davidson, one of the Harley-Davidson founders, VP & Global Brand Ambassador Bill Davidson.

Since the inaugural year in 1995, the KPCRAA has had 10 total NASCAR Hall of Fame members and two Landmark Award winners participate in the Ride including: Richard Petty, David Pearson, Terry Labonte, Ray Evernham, Robert Yates, Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Herschel McGriff, Donnie Allison, Harry Gant, NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, and NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France.

Applications for the 2026 Ride are closed, and all riders have been selected. The Ride accepted 26 new riders, and applications for the 30th Anniversary Ride filled up in record-setting time – less than 72 hours after applications were distributed. All told, there will be riders from 35 different states, plus two Canadian provinces, taking part in this year’s Ride.

“Once you go on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, you become part of the Charity Ride family,” Petty said. “It’s hard to explain to somebody that doesn’t understand it. We have around 50 people who have gone 20 years or more on this Ride.

“This year we have 150 motorcycles going with us, and we still had to turn people away. It is the hardest thing to tell people it didn’t work out for this year’s Ride.” he said. “We tell those people to come back next year, get on the list, and we will look at those people first. We have two doctors and two nurses that go with us, paramedics that follow the bikes, retired Highway Patrol motor officers who act as our Ride Motor Marshals, we have a hotel and luggage team, a media team, Coca-Cola sends a team and truck with products, Harley-Davidson sends a truck and technicians – there are an additional 30+ people that go with us just to make sure we can ride every day. The level of commitment from our team, our valued partners and many volunteers is really something special.”

Additional details surrounding the 30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will be announced in the coming months, including fuel stops, and much more.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Since its inception in 1995, more than 9,575 riders have logged 13.3 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $23 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children living with complex medical and physical conditions. Founded by Kyle Petty and family in honor of his son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering in a medically safe environment – always free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors and corporate partners. Victory Junction programming is designed to build confidence and foster independence, helping children, families, and caregivers find belonging and build skills that fuel their journeys far beyond Camp. In addition to onsite sessions, Victory Junction’s OUTREACH program delivers Camp experiences to children in hospitals, clinics, and community partner sites throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has provided more than 150,000 experiences to children from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camp Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.