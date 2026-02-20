C4 Energy to Sponsor Jesse Love in the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas This March

Love to Drive RCR’s No. 33 C4 Energy Chevrolet for Sixth Career Cup Series Start, Continuing Long-Time Partnership Between Rising NASCAR Star and C4 Energy®

WELCOME, N.C. (February 20, 2026) – C4 Energy® will sponsor defending NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Jesse Love for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 1 (live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET). Love will pilot RCR’s No. 33 C4 Energy Chevrolet, one of several Cup Series races for the Menlo Park, Calif., native this season, under the tutelage of crew chief Andy Street.

“At C4 Energy, we’re drawn to athletes who embody drive, discipline, and relentless ambition and Jesse represents all of that and more,” said Robert Zajac, chief marketing officer, C4 Energy. “He’s a rising star who competes with intensity and authenticity, which aligns perfectly with our brand. We’re especially excited to have him at COTA right here in our own backyard of Austin bringing together speed, performance, and community in a way that feels uniquely C4.”

Love, the defending NOAPS champion and 2024 Rookie of the Year, is currently in his third full-time season piloting the No. 2 Chevrolet in NASCAR’s second-tier series. He made his Cup Series debut for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2025 and currently has a total of five Cup Series starts to his credit.

“C4 Energy has been with me throughout many major moments in my career and I’m excited for them to be showcased on the No. 33 Chevrolet when I make my 2026 Cup Series debut next weekend at Circuit of the Americas,” said Love. “C4 Energy powers me on race days, prep days, and beyond so it’s only fitting that they come along with me for my first NASCAR Cup Series start of 2026. Racing in the Cup Series is my goal and I’m ready to capitalize on these opportunities this season thanks to the strong team behind me at RCR including Richard Childress, Mike Verlander, Danny Lawrence and all the hard-working men and women at the race shop, ECR and CT Spring in Welcome, NC.”

Love became the youngest champion in NASCAR history by clinching his first ARCA Menards Series West title at the age of 16 in 2020. He then posted a dominating performance by winning half the races and the championship in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

“Jesse Love is a talented racer who has consistently proven himself with strong on-track performance and an off-track demeanor that appeals to fans and partners,” said RCR President Mike Verlander. “We’re proud of his development over the past few years and look forward to helping him compete at the highest levels of our sport alongside C4 Ultimate Energy.”

Nutrabolt, owner of C4®, is the No. 1 selling global pre-workout brand and one of the fastest growing energy drink companies in the country. Making its C4 Ultimate Energy product line-up more delicious and even cooler, Nutrabolt recently introduced the Frost collection – a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-driven brands that fuel active lifestyles. Its disruptive products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the U.S. and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America’s #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand founded in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages).

For more than 20 years, Nutrabolt has been committed to serving performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts while empowering a broader global community to live active, healthy lives.

Nutrabolt products are distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, leading online marketplaces, and top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).