BlueHighway.ai to Debut with Rick Ware Racing at EchoPark Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 21, 2026) – BlueHighway.ai, an integrated waterway infrastructure platform, will serve as the primary partner for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and its No. 51 Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware in the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday at EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta.

Facilitated by Standout Management Group (SMG), the No. 51 BlueHighway.ai Chevrolet will carry “Urban Mobility. On Water.” branding as the company formally introduces its national platform vision: activating underutilized waterways as high-efficiency corridors for passenger transportation, urban logistics and automotive distribution.

BlueHighway.ai operates as a unified infrastructure platform comprised of three core services:

Blue Journey™ – Zero-emission passenger mobility connecting airports and city centers with faster, more reliable travel.

Blue Parcel™ – Water-based urban logistics designed to reduce roadway congestion and lower carbon emissions.

Blue Auto Network™ – A distribution platform enabling automotive manufacturers and dealers to streamline sales and inventory movement without transporting vehicles into dense urban cores.

“Blue Highway is building a water-based infrastructure platform designed to move people, goods and vehicles more efficiently in America’s largest cities. Through Blue Journey™, Blue Parcel™ and Blue Auto Network™, we are activating underutilized waterways as high-performance transportation corridors,” said Tim Ziss, Founder of BlueHighway.ai.

“NASCAR provides a national stage to introduce this vision – a modern mobility platform that is scalable, sustainable and built for the next generation of urban growth.”

Through advanced electric hydrofoil vessels and integrated digital operations, BlueHighway.ai is building mobility infrastructure for major metropolitan regions.

“We’re proud to welcome BlueHighway.ai to Rick Ware Racing,” said team owner Rick Ware. “NASCAR gives brands a powerful platform to tell big stories, and BlueHighway.ai has a bold vision for the future of transportation. It’s an honor to introduce their vision to race fans this weekend.”

Cody Ware comes into EchoPark Speedway after a strong showing in the season-opening Daytona 500 last Sunday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 30-year-old racer led two laps in The Great American Race and was a regular at the front of the field.

“It’s always great to bring a new brand into the sport, especially one focused on changing how cities move,” Cody Ware said. “We’re coming off a strong run Daytona, and I’m looking forward to having the BlueHighway.ai Chevrolet up front again at Atlanta.”

Joining BlueHighway.ai on the No. 51 Chevrolet are associate partners Flywheel, Parts Plus and Jacob Industries.

The Autotrader 400 begins at 3 p.m. EST with live coverage on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About BlueHighway.ai:

BlueHighway.ai is an integrated waterway infrastructure platform designed to convert underutilized waterways into high-efficiency transportation corridors for passengers, logistics and automotive distribution. Through its core services – Blue Journey™, Blue Parcel™ and Blue Auto Network™ – the company delivers scalable, zero-emission solutions that reduce congestion, improve reliability and modernize how cities move people, goods and vehicles. By combining electric hydrofoil vessel technology with unified digital operations, BlueHighway.ai is advancing a new national standard for urban mobility infrastructure. For more information, visit BlueHighway.ai and follow BlueHighway.ai on , X, and Instagram.

About Standout Management Group (SMG):

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. SMG is known as an outside-the-box agency that partners with brands and celebrities to create standout marketing experiences while leveraging advanced technology and data-driven activation strategies. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.