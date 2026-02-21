TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.21.26

RUGGIERO STARTS SEASON WITH CONSECUTIVE TOP-THREE FINISHES

The Toyota Development Driver battles from the back to finish third in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 21, 2026) – The reigning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rookie of the Year Gio Ruggiero continued his strong start to his sophomore Truck Series season with a third-place finish at EchoPark Speedway, near Atlanta, on Saturday afternoon. Ruggiero, who came from the back after changing a tire after qualifying, has now earned top-three finishes in both races in 2026.

Ruggiero was joined in the top-five by his TRICON Garage teammate and reigning Truck Series champion Corey Heim, who finished fifth in his home race.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Race 2 of 23 – 207.9 Miles, 135 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, GIO RUGGIERO

4th, Ben Rhodes*

5th, COREY HEIM

8th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

12th, ADAM ANDRETTI

20th, STEWART FRIESEN

21st, KADEN HONEYCUTT

30th, TANNER GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

What more did you need there in the end?

“I didn’t really set myself up to have a good run off of (turn) two. I tried to, but it just really didn’t happen down the back straightaway. I knew if I stayed third in line on the top, I would definitely be able to bring it home third in our First Auto Group Tundra, which is good for points, but yeah, I wasn’t sure if I would have the help out back to make a move to the bottom.”

How have you taken to pack racing since moving into NASCAR?

“Yeah, it is cool. It is definitely hectic, especially at a track like Atlanta – it is a little bit different than Atlanta, everything happens quicker, so it is definitely a different type of racing and you can’t take a lap off. You have to be locked in at all times.”

Another good points day.

“Yeah, I’m happy.”

