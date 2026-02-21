Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.21.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

RUGGIERO STARTS SEASON WITH CONSECUTIVE TOP-THREE FINISHES
The Toyota Development Driver battles from the back to finish third in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 21, 2026) – The reigning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rookie of the Year Gio Ruggiero continued his strong start to his sophomore Truck Series season with a third-place finish at EchoPark Speedway, near Atlanta, on Saturday afternoon. Ruggiero, who came from the back after changing a tire after qualifying, has now earned top-three finishes in both races in 2026.

Ruggiero was joined in the top-five by his TRICON Garage teammate and reigning Truck Series champion Corey Heim, who finished fifth in his home race.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
Race 2 of 23 – 207.9 Miles, 135 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*
2nd, Carson Hocevar*
3rd, GIO RUGGIERO
4th, Ben Rhodes*
5th, COREY HEIM
8th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
12th, ADAM ANDRETTI
20th, STEWART FRIESEN
21st, KADEN HONEYCUTT
30th, TANNER GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

What more did you need there in the end?

“I didn’t really set myself up to have a good run off of (turn) two. I tried to, but it just really didn’t happen down the back straightaway. I knew if I stayed third in line on the top, I would definitely be able to bring it home third in our First Auto Group Tundra, which is good for points, but yeah, I wasn’t sure if I would have the help out back to make a move to the bottom.”

How have you taken to pack racing since moving into NASCAR?

“Yeah, it is cool. It is definitely hectic, especially at a track like Atlanta – it is a little bit different than Atlanta, everything happens quicker, so it is definitely a different type of racing and you can’t take a lap off. You have to be locked in at all times.”

Another good points day.

“Yeah, I’m happy.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

