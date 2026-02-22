Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
RCR NCS Race Recap: EchoPark Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team Show Patience and Speed at EchoPark Speedway but Solid Race Ends Early Following Multi-Car Wrecks

Finish: 29th
Start: 33rd
Points: 34th

“Our Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet was plenty fast to have a great finish today but we ended up with damage in Stage 2. I was in the middle line following my teammate, Kyle Busch, and all of the sudden someone clipped me. we spent the rest of the race salvaging what we could, and our Richard Boswell-led team did a great job making adjustments to give us a shot at a decent finish. Unfortunately, we got clipped again in the closing laps of the race. It was just wrong place, wrong time. I hate it for our No. 3 team and everyone at RCR, ECR and CT Spring because they are putting in the work. We will keep focusing on what we can control and hopefully the luck turns.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Victims of Circumstance at EchoPark Speedway

Finish: 34th
Start: 14th
Points: 24th

“I hate it for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team, and everyone at RCR. I just didn’t have the best of exits off of Turn Two, and I was a little crooked getting to the wall. I got rammed by the No. 4; no check-up or anything. He didn’t give me an opportunity to make sure I was straight before hitting me or get into me gently to just try and get the momentum back going again. He just drove right through me and it ended our race. It sucks for this No. 8 team and everyone at RCR, ECR and CT Spring. I thought we had a really good Chevy. We definitely would have finished better than where we were.” -Kyle Busch

