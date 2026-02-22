Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
RCR NOAPS Race Recap: EchoPark Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Jesse Love Leads Laps in Georgia En Route to a Fifth-Place Finish in the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway

Finish: 5th
Start: 10th
Points: 4th

“Our day was pretty smooth in the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet. We didn’t have any drama. I mean, the whole pack was really good. We didn’t crash at every stage. It was good, and we kept it relatively clean for this place, especially considering how many rookies we had in the field. I thought that everybody did a pretty good job and we just all kind of had the right level when it’s like that. Everybody is pushing really hard and everybody is doing all they can. I thought that it was probably my favorite Atlanta race. I wish that the end result would have been better, but I feel like I controlled all I could the last 10 laps of the race. I think where I lost the race was probably a little bit before those last 10 laps, during those super quick restarts. I think that if I would have been on the front row, we would have won the race, but I feel like I made a few mistakes before that when I was in the second or third row, and that’s what hurt us.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill Contends for Race Win in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet and Makes Massive Save on Final Lap to Finish 12th at EchoPark Speedway

Finish: 12th
Start: 20th
Points: 1st

“We had a really fast Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet all day. There were a few things, looking back on, I could have done differently. When I got to the lead off of Turn 2, I might have gotten a little too far out. And then, how about that save? That save was insane. I thought that I was going to be head on in the fence there at end of the race, but instead of going into the wall, we were able to save it. I had to throw the block at the end, and the No. 32 drove through us. He has nothing to lose. He’s not racing for points or anything in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. I don’t know if I’m going to race him again later on this season, but that’s Ross (Chastain) for you. We were both going for the win. I was completely sideways there and I don’t know how I saved it, so that was a lot of fun. I had a blast tonight. Just wasn’t meant to be. Atlanta’s been so good to us and it just wasn’t our day today.” -Austin Hill

