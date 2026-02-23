Keelan Harvick signs long-term agreement with TOYOTA RACING

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 23, 2026) – TRD U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development) announced a long-term commitment to third-generation driver Keelan Harvick, who will continue his development through pavement opportunities as a part of the TOYOTA RACING family. During the 2026 motorsports season, Harvick will partner with RACKLEY W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. to compete in dozens of late model races nationwide, piloting the No. 62 Toyota Camry with ExxonMobil serving as primary sponsor for several of those events.

“I’m really grateful to have this kind of opportunity with Toyota Racing Development,” said Harvick. “To have their support and be able to represent ExxonMobil, it doesn’t get much better. I’m still getting experience, but it’s going to be a privilege to be part of the TRD program and learn from the other drivers.”

The 13-year-old continues to make history with his success across multiple racing series. In December, Harvick became the youngest-ever winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway. He followed up with a victory in Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker earlier this month, crowning him the youngest winner of that event while also earning his first career LMSC victory. The 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion made the successful transition from Legends to Late Models as he won four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model events and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model Series races in 2025, becoming the first driver to win PLM events in both series in the same season.

“Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the TOYOTA RACING family,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it. TRD is thrilled to partner with Keelan and his family as Keelan continues to develop his racing craft. We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey.”

Harvick is part of a celebrated Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program that boasts graduates such as Christopher Bell, Corey Heim and John Hunter Nemechek, who compete in the NASCAR Cup Series with Toyota partner teams. TRD takes an active role in each TD2 driver’s development to help them achieve their goals of long-term success in motorsport with support of partners such as ExxonMobil, JBL, Safelite AutoGlass, SoundGear and Yahoo. The mutual long-term commitment allows TRD to provide additional opportunities on-and-off the track to encourage and support their personal development. TD2 drivers, along with drivers who compete for Toyota-supported race teams, also have access to the celebrated Toyota Performance Center (TPC), which provides support with physical fitness, sports psychology, recovery and nutrition.

