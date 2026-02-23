What to Check Before Buying a Used SUV

Buying a used SUV is one of the smartest decisions many drivers make today. SUVs offer versatility, cargo space, a higher driving position, and better capability for snow and rough roads. However, purchasing a pre-owned SUV requires careful inspection and research to avoid costly surprises. If you’ve been exploring options like the used cars Fond du Lac inventory at Summit Automotive, knowing exactly what to check before you buy can help you avoid expensive mistakes and move forward with confidence.

1. Vehicle History Report

Always start with the vehicle history report. Services like CARFAX or AutoCheck can reveal important details including previous accidents, title issues, service records, mileage inconsistencies, and number of previous owners. Avoid SUVs with salvage titles or major structural damage unless professionally repaired and heavily discounted.

2. Exterior Condition and Body Inspection

Walk around the SUV and inspect the body panels. Look for uneven paint, rust spots, misaligned doors, and inconsistent gaps between panels. These signs may indicate previous accidents or poor repair work. Check under the vehicle for corrosion, especially if you live in snow-prone states where road salt can cause rust damage.

3. Tires and Suspension

SUVs are heavier than sedans, so suspension components wear differently. Check tire tread depth and ensure even wear across all tires. Uneven wear could mean alignment or suspension issues. During a test drive, listen for clunking noises over bumps and feel for excessive vibration in the steering wheel.

4. Engine and Transmission Performance

Open the hood and inspect for leaks, cracked hoses, or worn belts. Check oil color and level. During the test drive, ensure smooth acceleration and gear shifts. Transmission hesitation, slipping, or jerking can be expensive repairs, especially in AWD and 4×4 SUVs.

5. Four-Wheel Drive or AWD System

If the SUV is equipped with AWD or 4×4, verify that the system engages properly. Test drive the vehicle in conditions where you can safely engage the system. Repairs to transfer cases or differentials can be costly, so this step is especially important in regions with winter driving conditions.

6. Interior Space and Electronics

Check all interior features including infotainment system, navigation, backup camera, heated seats, power liftgate, and climate controls. SUVs often include more electronic features, and repairs can add up quickly. Make sure seat adjustments and folding mechanisms operate smoothly.

7. Mileage vs Usage

High mileage is not automatically bad, but it should match maintenance records. A well-maintained SUV with 100,000 miles can be more reliable than a poorly maintained one with 60,000 miles. Review service intervals, especially for timing belts, brakes, and major scheduled maintenance.

8. Towing Capacity and Usage History

If the SUV has a trailer hitch, ask about towing history. Frequent heavy towing can increase wear on transmission and brakes. Check for signs of strain such as burnt transmission fluid smell or brake vibration.

9. Safety Features and Ratings

Research the model’s safety ratings and recalls. Confirm that any recall work has been completed. Modern SUVs often include advanced driver-assistance systems; ensure features like blind-spot monitoring, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control function properly.

10. Professional Inspection

Before finalizing your purchase, consider a professional inspection from a certified technician. Even experienced buyers can miss hidden issues. A third-party inspection provides extra peace of mind and negotiation leverage.

Final Thoughts

Buying a used SUV requires more than just liking the design or price. By carefully checking history reports, mechanical condition, AWD systems, safety features, and maintenance records, you can reduce risk and make a confident purchase. Shopping through a reputable dealership like Summit Automotive adds another layer of security with inspection standards, vehicle history transparency, and financing assistance. Taking the time to inspect properly today can save you thousands of dollars and years of frustration later.