Graza Olive Oil Joins RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski as Primary Partner at Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Partnership Also Includes Full Season Associate with Ryan Preece No. 60

CONCORD, N.C. (February 24, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing today announced that Graza, the beloved brand known for its single origin Extra Virgin Olive Oils, will serve as the primary partner on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang for the March 1 NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). In addition to the primary race partnership, Graza will be a full season associate partner on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The partnership brings together RFK Racing and Graza around a shared focus on taking a bold approach in everything they do. Graza has built a loyal following by challenging convention in the olive oil category, delivering the highest quality products with a distinctive brand design and authentic personality. That same willingness to stand out and push forward aligns with RFK Racing’s commitment to competing and being aggressive.

“They are authentic, bold, and focused on creating a terrific culinary experience that is steeped in quality,” said RFK Racing President, Chip Bowers. “That commitment to excellence is what has established fans of their product from the very first taste; we’re proud to be aligned with another best in brand company.”

Beyond the marquee appearance with Keselowski at COTA, Graza’s full season associate partnership with Preece ensures a consistent presence across RFK Racing throughout the 2026 campaign. The partnership provides opportunities to connect with fans with an energetic and authentic approach, highlighting performance and lifestyle.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an outstanding team like Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, and introduce ourselves and our delicious products to their loyal fan base,” said Andrew Benin, Graza co-founder & CEO.

Founded in 2022, Graza quickly established itself as a leader in the olive oil category, offering super fresh olive oil in a fun and easy-to-use squeeze bottle. Built around its “Drizzle” and “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Graza has continued to expand with innovations including refill cans, glass bottles, and “Frizzle,” a high-heat cooking oil made from 100% olives.

The COTA event marks Graza’s first appearance as a primary partner in NASCAR, aligning the brand with one of the most technically demanding venues on the schedule: The 17-turn road course in Austin, Texas.

About RFK Racing 

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing. 

About Graza

Founded in 2022 by Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi, Graza was created to help home cooks have more fun in the kitchen with high-quality, crazy fresh olive oil. The brand initially launched with “Drizzle” and “Sizzle”—an extra virgin finishing oil and cooking oil duo packaged in easy-to-use squeeze bottles—and quickly emerged as a category leader, becoming the fifth-largest olive oil brand in the U.S. in under four years. Since its debut, Graza has expanded its product lineup to include glass bottles, nitrogen-sealed refill cans, “Frizzle”, a high-heat cooking oil, and most recently, a line of olive oil mayo, spanning three varieties across two packaging formats. At its core, Graza believes every kitchen deserves great, fresh olive oil that’s affordable enough to use every day, while celebrating all the ways it shows up across every meal. Graza can be found in over 28,000 retail doors throughout the country and is available for purchase online. The brand has also received several industry accolades, including NOSH 2025 Brand of the Year, Inc. Best in Business 2025, DIELINE Best in Packaging 2025, and more. To learn more, visit graza.co or follow @getgraza on Instagram.

