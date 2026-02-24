Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Palou Unveils 110th Indianapolis 500 Ticket

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026) – Four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou unveiled the ticket for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Tuesday, Feb. 24 in Indianapolis.

Palou earned his first victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” last May in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, and one of the many honors bestowed upon the winner is unveiling the ticket for the next year’s race. Featuring the winning driver on the next year’s “500” ticket dates to Mauri Rose’s appearance in 1948.

Spain native Palou received a special DHL delivery at K1 Speed in Fishers. He opened the DHL packaging to reveal an enlarged version of the colorful ticket, featuring a photo of his jubilant celebration standing on his winning car following the victory.

“I always had to sign the ticket as a driver, and I always wanted be on the ticket,” Palou said. “It’s amazing. I love it. It was probably the coolest day of my life, and I cannot wait to see it on a small scale all around IMS. It’s going to look good.”

Designed in house by Senior Art Director Mandy Walsh, the ticket celebrates the excitement of Palou’s first “500” victory with his full-color image superimposed over an overhead shot of his car crossing the famed Yard of Bricks. The ticket also features a patriotic flair to celebrate the nation’s military, which is honored throughout the storied event held annually during Memorial Day weekend, and the 250th birthday of the United States this year.

Palou will defend his victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 24 in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with live coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX One, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Tickets for the Indy 500 and all Month of May activities are on sale at IMS.com, by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 or by visiting the ticket office.

