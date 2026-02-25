LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Renews Partnership with Newmar for 2026 Season

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has renewed its partnership with Newmar for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as the Official Motorcoach of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, continuing a collaboration that began in 2025 and expanding the team’s use of Newmar’s customization capabilities.

As the organization grows competitively and operationally, the team worked with Newmar to design a coach built specifically around its evolving needs. Planning began in May 2025, when both organizations outlined the ideal layout and functionality to support race weekend operations, partner engagement and content production.

“Performance starts with preparation,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “As our organization continues to grow, we needed a coach designed around how our team works. Newmar understood that from day one.”

The 2026 coach features a customized interior configured for team meetings, engineering debriefs and driver preparation, along with dedicated space for partner activation and content capture. The exterior design integrates team branding and sponsor elements to support race weekend engagement. Most notably, it reintroduces for the first time in twenty years a mid-entry on a Newmar Class A coach.

“Every great build starts with understanding how it will be used,” said Casey Tubman, President of Newmar Corporation. “LEGACY MOTOR CLUB came to us with a clear vision, and our team worked closely with theirs to design a coach that meets the demands placed upon while working trackside. We’re honored to renew this partnership and deliver a coach tailored to the way their team works. The opportunity to reintroduce a mid-entry is a further testament to our Engineering team’s commitment to customization for our owners.”

The season-long video campaign will include behind-the-scenes content on the build process and real-world use cases highlighting how the coach supports the competition and marketing team throughout the NASCAR schedule.

The renewed agreement reinforces the shared focus on craftsmanship, functionality and performance as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB prepares for the 2026 season.

About Newmar: Newmar is a leading RV manufacturer with a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches with superior craftsmanship and unsurpassed quality. Newmar offers an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas, and Super C categories, sold through a nationwide dealer network in the U.S. and Canada. Newmar owners have come to recognize “the Newmar Difference” with outstanding customer service and superior product quality. Newmar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products. For more information, visit www.newmarcorp.com.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.