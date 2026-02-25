United Rentals to Sponsor Select NASCAR Cup Series Races with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill in 2026

Hill to Drive RCR’s No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet for Five NASCAR Cup Series Races, beginning with Phoenix Raceway

WELCOME, N.C. (February 25, 2026) – United Rentals, the world’s largest equipment rental company, will partner with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Austin Hill for select races in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. Hill is slated to race the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet on a part-time basis, beginning with the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 8. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“United Rentals continues to be a special part of my career and carrying their colors once again in the Cup Series means a lot,” said Hill. “I’ve represented their company for almost a decade now and it never gets old winning races and having success together. The No. 33 team was able to get our first top-10 last season in Chicago, and I genuinely felt like we had a shot to win the fall race at Talladega. Racing on Sundays full time is the end goal, so expanding the track lineup will be a good challenge to gain experience. Grateful to Richard, every man and woman at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring, and of course United Rentals for the opportunity.”

United Rentals has an integrated network of over 1,600 rental locations in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United Rentals offers general, aerial, and specialty rentals to a customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners.

“We value the strong partnership we’ve built with Austin Hill and Richard Childress Racing and are excited to continue that momentum into the 2026 Cup Series season,” said Craig Schmidt, senior vice president of sales – national accounts, United Rentals. “Together, we’re focused on delivering results and showcasing the skill and teamwork that drives NASCAR success. It’s shaping up to be a great year, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

The 2026 campaign marks United Rentals’ fifth year of partnership with RCR, and ninth year with Hill. United Rentals and Hill have found success together both on and off the track, most recently with the Winston, Georgia native winning the United Rentals 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the 2026 season.

“Everyone at RCR is proud of our long-standing partnership with United Rentals and looking forward to building on the strong branding, at-track activation and hosting programs we have developed together over the last five years,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “United Rentals has been instrumental in Austin Hill’s continued rise and success, and together we’re looking forward to watching him in the NASCAR Cup Series for select races in 2026.”

Hill, the 2023 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Regular Season Champion, is currently in his fifth full-time season piloting the No. 21 Chevrolet in the NOAPS. He made his Cup Series debut for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization at Michigan International Speedway in 2022 and now has a total of 15 Cup Series starts to his credit, earning a best finish of ninth at the Chicago Street Race in 2025.

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,663 rental locations in North America, 41 in Europe, 45 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 28,500 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.48 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).