Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Miscellaneous
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Common Causes of Car Crashes in St. Louis

By SM
2 Minute Read

St. Louis is a city defined by its historic brick architecture and a sprawling network of highways like I-64 and I-70 that connect its many unique neighborhoods. From the busy streets surrounding Forest Park to the heavy industrial traffic near the riverfront, the local driving environment is incredibly varied and often unpredictable for daily commuters.

The Gateway City features a complex grid of diagonal roads like Gravois Avenue and aging infrastructure that can challenge even the most seasoned drivers. If you are ever involved in a collision where the responsible party leaves the scene without stopping, a St. Louis hit and run lawyer can provide the necessary guidance to help you seek compensation.

The Most Common Causes of Car Crashes in St. Louis

Accidents in the metro area usually stem from a mix of driver behavior and the specific geographic challenges of the region. These incidents frequently occur at high-volume junctions where traffic patterns shift rapidly during the morning and evening rush hours.

Distracted Driving is a Leading Cause

Checking a notification or adjusting the GPS for just a few seconds can lead to a lifetime of consequences on the busy road. People often try to manage their morning coffee or phone calls while merging onto high-speed lanes. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, distracted driving fatalities reached record highs recently, with over 100 deaths linked to inattention in a single year.

Speeding is Dangerous

Many drivers treat the city’s thoroughfares like the open highway, which significantly reduces their ability to stop when a lead vehicle brakes suddenly. Higher speeds turn minor fender benders into life-altering events because the physical force involved in the impact increases exponentially. Data from the NHTSA indicates that speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities across the United States.

Intersections Are Dangerous

Intersections are the primary sites for side-impact collisions because they require every participant to correctly interpret signals and yield the right-of-way. In St. Louis, confusing layouts and obscured sightlines at older junctions often lead to “T-bone” accidents. Common issues at these locations include:

  • Drivers trying to “beat” a yellow light at a busy crossing.
  • Failing to look for pedestrians in the Central West End or near SLU.
  • Making illegal left turns across multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.
  • Misjudging the speed of vehicles approaching from a hidden curve.

Impaired Driving is a Major Threat

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continues to be a severe problem that puts every person on the road at risk. It’s frustrating because these crashes are entirely preventable with a simple phone call for a rideshare

Severe Weather Affects Roads

St. Louis weather can change in a heartbeat. The weather can turn a dry commute into a slippery mess of ice. Hydroplaning is a common occurrence during the heavy spring thunderstorms. The likelihood of multi-car pileups increases when visibility drops. 

Final Words 

Staying safe while traveling through the city requires a combination of defensive driving and an awareness of these recurring hazards. While you cannot always predict what another driver will do, understanding the primary causes of wrecks helps you stay alert behind the wheel.

Key Takeaways

  • Mobile device usage remains a top contributor to local traffic fatalities.
  • Driving too fast leads to more frequent and severe injuries.
  • Failure to yield and red-light running are common in high-traffic urban areas.
  • Alcohol and drugs significantly impair the judgment needed for safe navigation.
  • Rain and ice frequently create hazardous conditions on the road.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Online Sports Betting and Casino: Experience the Thrill of Betting Anywhere
Next article
Essential 4×4 Touring Accessories to Pair With Fridge Slide

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The 2026 NASCAR All Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway
03:34
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta
03:17
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Busch holds off teammate Hocevar in a time-shortened race at EchoPark Speedway
01:49

Latest articles

NASCAR DASH 4 CASH AND TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE BRING HEFTY BONUS PAYOUTS TO BRISTOL...

Official Release -
NASCAR officials recently announced that that a pair of lucrative bonus programs are returning to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2026, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash 4 Cash and the NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge.
Read more

Lone Star Racing and Marc Austin Make IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Return This...

Official Release -
Austin-Based Marc Austin Drives the No. 22 Lone Star Racing/Mad Joker Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 in Saturday's IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA)
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland,...

Official Release -
The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas poses the next challenge for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing: Race Week Briefing: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
After opening the 2026 season on two drafting-style oval tracks at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team now shift their focus to road-course competition for Sunday’s DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category