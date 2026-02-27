Paynuity Expands Relationship with AM Racing for 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season

AUSTIN, Texas (February 27, 2026): On the strength of a podium finish in their NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut last weekend with AM Racing and driver Nick Sanchez at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway, Paynuity will expand its relationship with the organization and serve as a team partner throughout the 2026 season, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

In the opening two races of the 2026 campaign, the Statesville, N.C.-based team has picked up where it left off after making a Playoff appearance last year by putting fast No. 25 Ford Mustangs on the racetrack, earning stage points in both races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Atlanta.

The team was in contention for its first series victory in the closing laps of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 before delivering an organizational-best third-place finish in just its second start with Sanchez at the helm.

Paynuity empowers businesses and financial institutions by providing best-in-class financial technology and customer service with a unified, enterprise-grade, global payments ecosystem.

Its innovative digital transaction processing platform enables direct-to-bank settlement for peer-to-peer and/or merchant-to-merchant transactions by providing seamless end-to-end payments and banking services for merchants and banks alike – the nexus of payment processing.

With more than 58 different payment networks and direct card brand associations on its payment switch and routing platform, Paynuity provides plug-and-play solutions for credit/debit card issuers and/or merchant acquirers by enabling direct access to thousands of global banks and card associations to facilitate merchant services, card issuing, and digital banking.

After experiencing firsthand the exposure and engagement generated through its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut, Paynuity recognized the value of aligning with a competitive, Playoff-caliber organization competing on the sport’s national stage.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue building our relationship with Paynuity,” said AM Racing team president Wade Moore.

“They saw the speed and execution from our No. 25 team right away, but just as important, they recognized the value NASCAR provides as a national marketing platform. Their commitment allows us to keep investing in performance and positioning both our organization and their brand for a strong 2026 season.”

For Sanchez, a former ARCA Menards Series champion, joining a new team and finding immediate success provides the confidence not only to keep Paynuity in the spotlight, but also to contend for a trip to Victory Lane before the season finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

“I’ve felt comfortable with this team from the moment we unloaded at Daytona,” offered Sanchez. “The speed in our No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang has been there right away, and that builds confidence for everyone. To have Paynuity believe in what we’re doing and continue to grow with us means a lot.

“Our focus now is on executing each week, keeping them front and center, and putting ourselves in position to contend for wins as the season moves forward.”

AM Racing, now in its fourth season of competition in the NASCAR O’Reilly

Auto Parts Series, returns to COTA, focused on earning its second top-five finish of the season and building off a stage win in 2025 at the 2.4-mile, 17-turn layout.

AM Racing will field a single entry this weekend at Circuit of the Americas after entering a second car for just the third time in the organization’s history in the series’ season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month.

The team’s No. 52 Ford Mustang is scheduled to return to competition at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 7, 2026, for the GOVX 200.

﻿The Focused Health 250 (65 laps | 156 miles) is the third of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., February 27, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Sat., February 28, shortly after 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, the organization prides itself on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

Entering its 11th year of competition, AM Racing will compete across NASCAR’s national and developmental ranks during the 2026 season.