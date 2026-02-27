Tiger Tari Preps for VP Racing Challenge Start at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas (February 27, 2026) – Tiger Tari and Star Spangled Racing’s second IMSA VP Racing Challenge GSX class start comes this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, where the championship runs in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

The NASCAR weekend makes for a unique weekend for Tari and his PSA by Canam Systems/AutoTechnic Racing BMW M4. Unlike the sports car or Formula 1 races that utilize the 3.41 mile full circuit, the NASCAR weekend uses a 20-turn, 2.4-mile “National Course” configuration. In addition, the VP Racing Challenge weekend is condensed to two days, with a pair of practices on Friday followed by qualifying in the evening, and both 45-minute races on Saturday.

“This weekend will be a challenge for a variety of reasons,” Tari said. “Of course, the car is still relatively new to me. But I’ve never run this configuration at COTA, and with two aggressive classes it provides some opportunities. Two races in one day is different for drivers, but it’s harder on our crew. I appreciate the work that my AutoTechnic Racing crew members will put in this weekend to keep me on track.”

VP Racing Challenge features two classes this week in Austin, the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and the GSX class that features GT4-spec machinery like Tari’s BMW M4. Both classes are on track at the same time, creating a 17-car race. Both classes will race together on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. (CT) and again at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Races can be seen live to subscribers of the Peacock streaming platform.

Tari has raced at Circuit of the Americas with his World Racing League team, but will experience the track in is short configuration for the first time. Partner PSA by Canam Systems, providing services restoration contractors with Proven Software Applications for medium to large sized businesses adorns the livery of his BMW M4 GT4 EVO.

In addition, he’s working closely with his alma mater, Jacksonville University, on a motorsport program. Tari has been involved with the school’s formation of a Formula SAE program, including hosting the students at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“Business partnerships often get the headlines in motorsports, and I certainly am grateful and proud of the support we get from my partners like PSA by Canam Systems,” Tari said. “But motorsports also provides an opportunity to give back to non-profits. Formula SAE is so much more than engineering — it’s about building a complete organization. From design and prototyping to manufacturing, testing, marketing, sales, and data analysis, these JU students gain hands-on experience in every aspect of a professional business operation. Those are the lessons that motorsports can help provide.”

Tari enters the weekend 12th in the GSX class in the driver standings, ready to crack the top 10. He’s currently 7th among Bronze-rated drivers in the field.

Tari’s Star Spangled Racing team is supported in the VP Racing Challenge by partner AutoTechnic Racing, a leader among BMW customer racing teams. Star Spangled Racing partner Canam Systems services a range of contractors, including a number of franchise groups, across North America. Proven Software Applications (PSA), Canam’s ERP solution, is unlike any other product on the market, providing à la carte web based options for single operations to franchise businesses with everything needed to scale and grow.

About Star Spangled Racing:

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing was established in 2020 by first-generation American Tiger Tari. Star Spangled Racing accelerated quickly, moving from club and endurance events into professional racing just two years later in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class. Tari’s career as a driver counts races domestically and around the world, including an appearance at Le Mans with Porsche Sprint Challenge and a class win during the 2025 24 Hours of Dubai. More information can be found at www.starspangledracing.com.