Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Put Forth Consistent Effort to Earn Top-Five Result at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 4th
Start: 11th
Points: 2nd

“I felt like Connor Zilisch for the first five laps of a run and thought we were better than Shane (van Gisbergen) on the fire off of Stage 3, but then he just does his witchcraft and doesn’t slow down at all. I kind of lost leverage there on the last restart, but at the end of the day, in these races you can be upset with whoever you want, but you have to put yourself in a position to have that control over their decisions or you don’t. And unfortunately having to restart fourth at the end was probably the worst thing for me and I was opened up to typical stack-ups at the end. I’m a little bummed out with how the day ended because I thought we were good enough to run second or maybe could have beat SVG on a short run or if he slipped up. I’m still really proud of our group. My pit crew overcame some adversity and I’m proud of all the guys on this No. 2 Whelen team. Very few people know how much effort I put into my craft of road racing and to see it almost bear fruit today is exciting for me.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Capture Stage 1 Win and Runner-Up Finish at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 2nd
Start: 3rd
Points: 1st

“I honestly had so much fun today. These road courses are a blast, and our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was fast all day. I made a lot of mistakes out there but that’s going to happen on these road courses. We were able to get 10 points with the Stage 1 win and then we struggled a little bit in Stage 2 with just trying to figure out what we needed to be better. At the beginning of Stage 3, I didn’t have the greatest restart, but we were able to drive back up to fourth before the caution brought the field back together. On the last restart I did a good job of staying far left. As soon as they all went into Turn 1, I knew they would slide up and I filed in second. Then I had to go to work on SVG. He’s just so good during the first three laps of a run and can get away. I was struggling with front turn for the first two or three laps, which let him get a gap and manage from there. Hats off to those guys. I’ll take a second and move on.” -Austin Hill

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Cameo to Curtain Call: Van Gisbergen Wins NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The 2026 NASCAR All Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway
03:34
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, led a race-high 31 of 65 laps and went from sixth to first during a five-lap shootout to record his first O'Reilly victory of 2026 in Austin.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR SATURDAY QUALIFYING REPORT – McLaughlin grabs St. Pete pole

Official Release -
For the second straight and the third time in five years, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet will start the season-opening race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, from the pole position.
Read more

Cameo to Curtain Call: Van Gisbergen Wins NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health...

Official Release -
NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen takes JR Motorsports to Victory Lane for his fifth career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win and first at NASCAR at COTA.
Read more

McLaughlin Starts Penske Rebound With St. Pete Pole

Official Release -
Scott McLaughlin helped Team Penske put memories of a tough 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season into the rearview mirror Saturday by starting 2026 with the NTT P1 Award for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category