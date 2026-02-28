Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NTT IndyCar
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Taylor Stays Perfect To Claim First Career Pole in St. Pete

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026) – Max Taylor kept his season-opening weekend in INDY NXT by Firestone perfect by winning the pole Saturday for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Taylor’s first career pole was the exclamation point of an event in which he also has led both practice sessions on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street circuit at the start of his first full season in the INDYCAR development series. He claimed the pole at 1 minute, 4.8887 seconds on his final lap during the second group of qualifying in the No. 28 Susan G. Komen machine that Dennis Hauger drove to the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone championship last season for Andretti.

Connecticut native Taylor, 18, joined Andretti Global full time this season after making six INDY NXT starts last season amid a full campaign in USF Pro 2000.

“First pole position, so I’m over the moon,” Taylor said. “P1 every session this weekend so far, so I’m just excited to keep attacking. I love this car, love this track, and I love my team.”

Up next is the 45-lap race at 10 a.m. ET Sunday (FS1, FOX One, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio, powered by OnlyBulls).

Rookie Nikita Johnson will start on the front row at his hometown race. Johnson, from St. Petersburg, led the first qualifying group at 1:05.2148 in the No. 21 Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR entry.

Andretti Global dominated qualifying, taking three of the first four spots on the starting grid. Besides Taylor on pole, Seb Murray qualified third at 1:05.3912 in the team’s No. 27 Prosperity car, while Lochie Hughes qualified fourth at 1:05.3105 in the No. 26 Andretti Global machine.

Polish rookie Tymek Kucharczyk will start fifth after a top lap of 1:05.4028 in the No. 71 HMD Motorsports car, while Josh Pierson put four Andretti cars in the top six with his lap of 1:05.5975 in the No. 29 Starchive Andretti entry.

Accidents ended the sessions of two drivers who hoped to qualify near the front.

Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, clipped the wall with his No. 67 HMD Motorsports entry. He will start last in the 24-car field.

Toward the end of the second group, INDY NXT race winner Matteo Nannini hit the barrier twice in an accident that inflicted heavy damage to the front of his No. 20 Enve Motorsports car fielded by Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR. He will start 23rd.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
McLaughlin Jumps to Top of Opening Practice at St. Pete

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The 2026 NASCAR All Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway
03:34
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta
03:17
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Busch holds off teammate Hocevar in a time-shortened race at EchoPark Speedway
01:49

Latest articles

Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg

Andrew Kim -
The 23-year-old Riggs from Bahama, North Carolina, led a race-high 41 of 80 laps and fended off late challenges from Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes to achieve his first victory both of the 2026 season and on a road-course event.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NCTS St. Petersburg Post-Race Report – 02.28.26

Official Release -
TRICON GARAGE driver Kaden Honeycutt finished fifth in Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Read more

Gossett Masters Tricky St. Pete Conditions for First Mazda MX-5 Cup Win

Official Release -
On a wet but drying Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street course, Bobby Gossett (No. 44 BSI Racing) displayed a patience beyond his years all the way to the checkered flag on Saturday.
Read more

Tyler Reddick scores first Cup pole of 2026 at COTA

Andrew Kim -
The 2026 Daytona 500 champion from Corning, California, posted a pole-winning lap at 88.380 mph in 97.760 seconds for his third career pole in Austin and in a bid to three-peat on Sunday.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category