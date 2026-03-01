Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Featured HeadlineFeatured Other SeriesFeatured StoriesNTT IndyCarOther Series Racing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - MARCH 1: Alex Palou, driver of the #10 DHL Honda, celebrates victory in the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Alex Palou whoops field at St. Pete

By Tucker White
4 Minute Read

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Alex Palou dominated and won an IndyCar race.

The driver of the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda pulled an overcut to take the lead under the second caution and led 59 of 100 laps on his way to winning on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the second year in a row.

“Incredible,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know what to say from this team anymore. It’s been a long offseason. I was sad last year that the season ended. I just wanted to continue going, because I knew it was so magical and so tough to get such a great car, such a great team behind me.

“Yeah, this team has done it again here for this weekend. It’s very early on, but still, I think that shows all the preparation they did, and I had by far the best car today.”

It’s his 20th career victory in his 99th NTT INDYCAR Series start and first of the 2026 season.

Pole sitter Scott McLaughlin overtook Kyle Kirkwood in Turn 10 with seven laps to go to finish runner-up. Christian Lundgaard followed suite in Turns 11 and 12 to round out the podium.

“Obviously you want to be top step,” McLaughlin said. “I think that was a solid day for us. I think we maximized our strategy. I think it was going to go one way or the other with tires.

“I maybe thought the black tire could have probably performed a little bit better in that first stint, but yeah, my car just didn’t probably turn that tire on well enough. Wanted to pull a gap, but I was also trying to save fuel and make it a two-stop in some ways.

“Yeah, it was a difficult first stint, and then I sort of got stuck behind the Andretti guys when they were losing their tires. I thought our car was really good. Just probably was a little bit hidden today just where it was position on track, but that’s okay.

“Like I said, I think we maximized our day. No mistakes. Pit road was great. Yeah, just good start.”

“Yeah, I mean, I didn’t know I led a lap, so that’s a bonus, I guess,” Lundgaard said.

“No, it was a good race. I think we just very clearly just missed it in qualifying yesterday. We made some changes after P2 that just simply didn’t work.

“Got out of the car. Obviously didn’t transfer from Q2 and wasn’t necessarily that upset, because I knew exactly where we had gone wrong. It was just undo that, and I think the car just came alive like we expected it to today.

“Again, you have to do the job out there, and I thought it was a very exciting way to start out the season.”

Kirkwood posted the fastest lap on his way to a fourth-place finish and Pato O’Ward rounded out the top-five.

Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, Romain Grosjean, Rinus VeeKay and Dennis Hauger rounded out the top-10.

Alex Palou whoops field at St. Pete

Race summary

McLaughlin led the field to green at 12:28 p.m. ET. Caution flew on the first lap when Sting Ray Robb pulled inside of Santino Ferrucci and locked up in Turn 4. Which put them both into the tire barrier and collected Mick Schumacher, too. Robb received a 30-second stop-and-hold penalty for avoidable contact.

Back to green on Lap 6, the field settled into a green flag run. Green flag pit stops commenced on Lap 22. McLaughlin pitted from the lead on Lap 35 and took Firestone reds. Ericsson pitted from the lead on Lap 36, took Firestone reds and cycled out ahead of McLaughlin. They made contact with each other on the exit of Turn 3 on Lap 38. Palou pitted from the lead on Lap 38, took Firestone reds and cycled out ahead of Ericsson. Scott Dixon, who pitted under the pitted from the lead on Lap 39. After exiting the pits, Dixon’s lost his right-rear wheel in Turn 4 and caution flew for the second time on Lap 40. Louis Foster pitted from the lead under the caution and Palou cycled to the lead.

Back to green on Lap 44, the race again settled into a green flag run. By Lap 60, Palou pulled out to a seven-second lead over Ericsson. By Lap 63, the gap grew to nine seconds. On Lap 65, McLaughlin overtook Ericsson into Turn 1 for second. Kirkwood kicked off a round of green flag stops on Lap 66. Palou pitted from the lead on Lap 67 and took Firestone blacks. McLaughlin pitted from the lead on Lap 68. Christian Lundgaard pitted from the lead on Lap 69. Josef Newgarden pitted from the lead on Lap 70 and Palou cycled back to the lead.

As he did in the previous run, Palou pulled away from the field on his way to victory for the second year in a row at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Alex Palou whoops field at St. Pete

What else happened

David Malukas, in his first race for Team Penske, locked up into Turn 1 on the Lap 6 restart. On Lap 12, his left-front tire went flat and he limped his way to pit road. He went a lap down in the process.

Will Power, in his first race for Andretti Global, brushed the wall in Turn 10 on Lap 21, in a carbon copy of his wreck in practice, and made an unscheduled stop. He radioed that the “right-rear suspension is bent.” He hopped out of the car, but the team repaired the damage and he returned to the race 30 laps down.

Alex Palou whoops field at St. Pete

Nuts and bolts

The race lasted one hour, 52 minutes and 21 seconds, at an average speed of 96.118 mph. There were eight lead changes among seven different drivers and two cautions for seven laps.

Palou leaves St. Petersburg, Florida, with a 13-point lead over McLaughlin.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to action, Saturday, at Phoenix Raceway.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
Previous article
Champ Palou Opens Season with Dominant March to St. Pete Win
Next article
Tyler Reddick achieves historic three-peat victory at COTA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Tyler Reddick achieves historic three peat victory at COTA
02:58
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Tyler Reddick achieves historic three-peat victory at COTA

Andrew Kim -
The 2026 Daytona 500 champion from Corning, California, led a race-high 58 of 95 laps and became the first ever competitor to win the first three events in a Cup Series schedule following a dominant victory in Austin.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Root Beer Whiskey Chevrolet Persevere Making Impactful Adjustments to Finish Inside the Top-15 at Circuit of The Americas
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: DuraMax Grand Prix from COTA

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Thanks to a late surge in Sunday’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team were in contention for a top-25 finish before ultimately coming home 26th.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category