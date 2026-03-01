ARCA Menards Series West at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway: Oil Workers 150

Presented by West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame Post-Race Notes

Mason Massey (No. 19 Brunt Boots/Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet) scored his first career ARCA Menards Series West win in his first career series start in Saturday’s Oil Workers 150 Presented by West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. Massey took the lead on a restart with 14 laps to go and held off a hungry field through one more restart in regulation and two overtime restarts to take the victory.

The win is the 101st in series history for the Bill McAnally Racing team.

Eric Nascimento, Jr. (No. 4 Impact Transportation / RJ’s Paintshop Toyota) capitalized on a couple of wild overtime restarts, jumping from outside the top five at the end of regulation to finish second. It matches his best career finish at All-American Speedway in 2024.

Taylor Mayhew (No. 17 MMI Services Chevrolet) finished third in his ARCA Menards Series West debut. Mayhew ran as high as second and restarted on the front row for the final two restarts before being nosed out by Nascimento at the finish.

Reigning series champion Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) finished fourth; he had won the previous two ARCA Menards Series West races at the track.

Two-time series champion Sean Hingorani (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) finished fifth after leading the first 136 laps; he was pushed up the racetrack by Massey on the lap 136 restart and then ping-ponged by several others over the course of the final 10 laps.

Hailie Deegan (No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts/Monster Energy Chevrolet) finished sixth in her first standalone ARCA Menards Series West start since 2019.

Joey Iest (No. 88 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Systems Ford) finished seventh after fading late in the race. Iest ran as high as third in the middle stages of the race.

Jade Avedisian (No. 70 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished eighth after scoring her first career Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award in qualifying earlier in the day.

Gavin Ray (No. 7 Component West Toyota) finished ninth, and Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished tenth in his ARCA Menards Series West debut.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West Bounty Rookie of the Year Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford) finished 20th, dropping out at the midway point with transmission issues.

The race was slowed eight times by caution, including one that sent the race into its second overtime attempt.

Sean Hingorani led a race-high 136 laps; Mason Massey led the final 31, including 17 in overtime.

The ARCA Menards Series West returns action in the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series, at 6 pm ET / 4 pm MT on Thursday, March 5. The race will be televised live on FS1 and on select affiliates of the MRN Racing network nationwide. The race can also be heard on MRN.com and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data from all on-track activity. Please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

