Why the Stuff You Forget to Protect During a Move Is Usually the Stuff That Breaks

Most people spend their packing energy on the obvious things. The TV gets a custom box. The dishes get wrapped one by one. The couch gets a moving blanket. And all of that’s fine, but it’s rarely where the damage happens.

The stuff that actually breaks during a move? It’s the things nobody thought needed protecting. The bathroom mirror that got leaned against a dresser. The glass shelves from the bookcase that got sandwiched between two mattresses. A framed photo from your wedding, tossed into a box with zero cushioning because you ran out of bubble wrap three rooms ago. These are the items people file claims over, and the frustrating part is most of that damage was preventable.

There’s a pattern here. Mirrors are a big one. Tall, heavy, fragile, and awkward to carry. Most people don’t own a box that fits one, and they end up improvising with blankets and tape and hoping for the best. If you’ve got a large mirror or glass-topped table, it’s worth looking into some mirror packing tips before you try wrapping it in a comforter and calling it done. The right technique involves corner protectors, painter’s tape across the glass face (to hold shards together if it does crack), and a box or crate that doesn’t leave room for sliding around. Sounds like a lot for one item, but replacement costs on a decorative mirror can hit $300 to $500 pretty fast. That ten minutes of prep starts to look like a solid trade.

Glass Shelves and Cabinet Panels

This is the one that catches people off guard every single time. You take apart a bookcase or entertainment center, set the glass shelves aside, and then forget about them until they’re rattling around in the back of a half-loaded truck.

Glass shelves don’t need a fall to break. Pressure from a heavy box stacked on top, a shift during a sharp turn, or even friction against a rough surface can chip or crack them. The fix isn’t complicated: wrap each shelf in bubble wrap, separate them with cardboard, and stand them upright in a box labeled “FRAGILE” on at least two sides. That last part matters because movers and helpers can’t protect what they don’t know about.

Artwork and Framed Photos

People treat framed art like it’s sturdier than it is. A frame might feel solid in your hands, but glass cracks under pressure that wouldn’t concern you with most other items. And canvas paintings can dent or puncture if something shifts against them during transit.

The FMCSA’s consumer rights guidelines point out that items packed by the owner may carry different liability terms than those packed by a professional crew. That’s a real consideration if you’re handling your own artwork. Corner protectors, cardboard on both sides of the glass, and upright positioning in the truck all reduce the risk. Don’t lay framed pieces flat in a stack. That’s how you get a cracked frame at the bottom of the pile.

Lamp Shades and Light Fixtures

It’s a weird one, but lampshades are surprisingly hard to pack. They’re too big for most boxes, too delicate for stacking, and they dent if you look at them wrong. The shade should come off the base. Wrap the base on its own. And for the shade, a large box with crumpled packing paper around it works better than trying to nest it inside something else.

Ceiling light fixtures that you’re taking with you (chandeliers, pendant lights) need even more attention. Remove bulbs, wrap arms or branches individually, and use a box lined with packing paper. One poorly packed chandelier can turn into a $400 problem.

The Kitchen Drawer Nobody Talks About

Every house has a junk drawer, and nobody packs it properly. Batteries, takeout menus, a screwdriver, some twist ties, a lighter, and half a roll of tape. It all gets dumped into a random bag and thrown on top of the nearest box.

But there’s usually at least one thing in that drawer you’ll need within the first 24 hours. A flashlight. A tape measure. The Allen wrench for your bed frame. Take five minutes to sort it into a ziplock bag, label it, and keep it with your essentials box. You’ll thank yourself later when you’re not digging through fifteen mystery bags at midnight.

Electronics You Forgot You Owned

The TV gets the royal treatment. The gaming console, the router, the printer, and the external hard drive sitting behind a monitor? Not so much.

If you’ve still got the original boxes, use them. Manufacturers designed those for impact absorption during shipping, and they work just as well for a household move. If the boxes are long gone, wrap each item in anti-static bubble wrap (regular bubble wrap can build static that messes with sensitive components) and pack snugly in a box with padding on all sides.

And back up your data before anything gets loaded onto a truck. A dropped hard drive with no backup is the kind of loss you can’t fix by filing a claim.

Cleaning Supplies and Chemicals

Here’s one that surprises people: bleach, aerosol cans, certain paints, and even nail polish remover are classified as hazardous by most moving companies. They won’t load them. And honestly, they shouldn’t. A leaking bottle of bleach inside a sealed truck can ruin upholstered furniture and clothing in ways that no amount of stain remover will fix.

Transport these items yourself, in a separate sealed container. Or just toss them and buy replacements at the new place. Not worth the risk. The FMCSA’s tips for a successful interstate move recommend going through your entire inventory before moving day to flag items that fall outside what your mover will transport.

It Comes Down to Timing

The recurring theme here is the same: people start packing too late, rush through the fragile stuff, and end up paying for it on the other end. A cracked mirror costs more than the box that would’ve saved it. A damaged painting costs more than ten minutes of wrapping.

Give yourself a few weeks before the move. Start with the things you don’t use daily and work forward. The weird, fragile, sentimental items should get packed first, not last. They deserve the attention, and your future self deserves not having to explain to an insurance adjuster how a bathroom mirror ended up in three pieces because it was sandwiched between two mattresses with zero protection.

That part is usually preventable.