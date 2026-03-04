NHRA ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF 75TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE TICKETS FOR FIRST FIVE RACES

INDIANAPOLIS (March 4, 2026) – As part of NHRA”s 75th anniversary during the 2026 season, a special commemorative ticket will be available for fans to purchase online, highlighting some of the biggest moments and legends in NHRA history.

NHRA announced today the commemorative tickets for the first five races have been released, honoring legends Kenny Bernstein (Gainesville and Pomona), Don Prudhomme (Phoenix), current Funny Car star Matt Hagan (Charlotte) and Don Garlits (Valdosta, Ga). The collector’s item offers another opportunity to celebrate 75 years of NHRA Drag Racing and the special moments – and incredible drivers – that have filled the past seven-plus decades.

To purchase a special 75th anniversary ticket featuring many of the iconic NHRA stars, fans can CLICK HERE.

The next group of tickets will be released for events in Chicago, Maryland, Epping, Bristol and Norwalk in the coming weeks, featuring a new group of legends and current standouts. At the event, fans can scan the onsite signs to purchase the commemorative ticket, including at this weekend’s season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Each commemorative ticket will be available for purchase online all season and will be distinctive to each race during NHRA’s milestone 2026 campaign.

The special ticket for the first five races will include these NHRA legends:

Gainesville: Kenny Bernstein will be the featured driver and moment, as the legendary multi-time champ had one of the sport’s most memorable runs with his 300-mph pass in 1992 at the famed facility. The commemorative ticket will honor Bernstein and that history-making moment.

Phoenix: Don “The Snake” Prudhomme will be on the collector’s ticket in Phoenix at the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, as NHRA will honor the career and legacy of Prudhomme, one of the greatest and most influential drivers in NHRA history.

Pomona 1: At the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Bernstein will be the featured ticket. The Top Fuel and Funny Car standout broke the 310-mph barrier at the 1994 event at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, another celebrated moment in his spectacular career.

Charlotte: Funny Car’s Matt Hagan will be the featured commemorative ticket for the 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway thanks to his historic run in 2011 when he made the first 3-second pass in Funny Car history. The four-time champ continues to have success and is a title contender again in 2026.

Valdosta: The legendary Don Garlits will be the honored driver as NHRA makes its debut at South Georgia Motorsports Park with the return of the NHRA Southern Nationals. Garlits’ remarkable career and unmatched legacy will be highlighted throughout the weekend as he is the focus of the special ticket.

The one-of-a-kind souvenir and collector’s items will also be available for purchase with a clear display holder. Each commemorative ticket will only be offered this season during NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

This weekend in Gainesville, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

The first round of the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout takes place at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, with the semifinals slated for 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 3:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.