WIX® Filters Roars Into 2026 NASCAR Seasonas Official Filter of Joe Gibbs Racing

Includes Sponsorship of JGR’s No. 19 Race Teams and Featured Role at Three 2026 Races

GASTONIA, N.C. – WIX Filters is building on almost 60 years of support for professional racing by announcing a multi-tier partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teams for the 2026 season.

As the official filter for JGR, WIX Filters will be featured as the primary sponsor of Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE at the first Cup Series points race in 30 years at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 19.

WIX Filters will also be featured on the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14 with Chase Briscoe behind the wheel and at Watkins Glen International on May 9 with rising NASCAR star Brent Crews.

Additionally, WIX Filters will serve as an associate sponsor for Briscoe’s No. 19 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE and JGR’s No. 19 Toyota GR Supra throughout the season.

WIX Filters will unveil primary paint schemes, as well as designs for driver and pit crew fire suits, prior to the Las Vegas and North Wilkesboro weekends.

“WIX Filters has dominated the racing industry with leading-edge filtration products that have propelled NASCAR drivers to victory lane for more than half a century,” said Eric Schaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Joe Gibbs Racing. “This partnership will further demonstrate our shared commitment to superior performance under pressure.”

“For decades, Joe Gibbs Racing has relied on WIX Filters’ proven reliability to keep their high-performing, championship-winning cars operating at peak levels,” said Carmina Lopez, Brand Manager for WIX Filters. “Our partnership with JGR will help us show vehicle owners how WIX Filters can help them achieve the same exceptional results.

“We also welcome the opportunity to lead JGR’s No. 19 team for the return of competitive NASCAR racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, located 75 miles from our headquarters in Gastonia,” Lopez added.

The JGR partnership is the centerpiece of an omnichannel “Engineered for Experts” promotional campaign that positions WIX Filters as the clear choice for professionals and skilled do-it-yourselfers. The campaign illustrates how WIX Filters advanced engineering and quality assurance improve the reliability and durability of automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications.

Briscoe had the best season of his five-year Cup Series career in 2025 with three wins, 15 top-five finishes, 19 top 10s, seven pole awards, and 884 laps led. He earned his way into the Championship 4 with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway and finished third in the final standings. Briscoe won back-to-back Southern 500 races at Darlington in 2024 and 2025 and earned poles at three of the four 2025 crown jewel races: the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400.

Crews raced for JGR in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) competition during the 2025 season. After winning his AMS debut at Phoenix in February, the North Carolina native has racked up ﬁve victories and six poles in nine starts for JGR across ARCA’s three platforms. He also drove a part-time schedule in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last year, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10s while leading more than 100 laps across 10 starts.

WIX Filters provides technical support to nearly every NASCAR team, custom-engineering patented racing cartridge oil filters and racing panel air filters. In 2025, teams that leveraged WIX Filters’ specialized expertise took the checkered flag at every Cup Series race, all 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competitions, 21 of 25 Craftsman Truck Series events and 17 of 20 ARCA races.

In addition to racing filters, JGR and many other NASCAR teams rely on WIX oil, air, cabin air, and fuel filters to protect their haulers, generators, support vehicles and other equipment critical to race day success.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise.

JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Its product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment, and manufacturing applications.

For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com.