Patrick Warburton Named Straight Talk Wireless 500 Grand Marshal at Phoenix Raceway

Actor, comedian and voice artist will give command for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 6, 2026) – Actor, voice artist and comedian Partick Warburton will say the most famous words in motorsports ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday, March 8.

Warburton will give the command of “drivers, start your engines” in his deep, recognizable drawl before drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battle it out on the iconic, one-mile doglegged oval.

“We’re thrilled to have Patrick Warburton join us as the Grand Marshal for this weekend’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway,” said Latasha Casuey, President, Phoenix Raceway. “His unmistakable voice and charisma make him a fantastic fit for the energy and passion our fans bring to race day, and we’re looking forward to all the excitement this weekend will bring.”

Warburton, known for his deep baritone voice and deadpan comedic delivery, began his acting career in the early 1990s and quickly developed into a household name, recognizable in both live-action and animated projects.

Warburton has voiced several beloved animated characters, including Kronk in the Disney film The Emperor’s New Groove and Joe Swanson in the long-running animated sitcom Family Guy. He also starred as the title character in the cult superhero comedy The Tick and appeared in numerous animated series, films, and commercials, becoming one of the most distinctive character actors in modern television and voice acting.

Warburton’s command will be just one of the amazing pre-race highlights for NASCAR fans on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The day will begin with a Joey Chestnut hot dog eating contest at 9 a.m. followed by a pre-race concert from country music star Craig Morgan. Fans with Desert Diamond Casino Infield Experience passes will have the best access to all of the pre-race action.

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 will be the grand finale of a high-octane weekend of racing at Phoenix Raceway. The excitement continues Saturday with the NTT INDYCAR Series’ Good Ranchers 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ GOVX 200.

Tickets are going fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two race weekends each year. Its season-opening weekend March 5-8 features full-throttle excitement with the NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR will also return Oct. 16-18 with intense NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff racing. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid.