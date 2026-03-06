RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway… In 147 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (including a sweep of both races in 2006 plus fall races in 2012 and 2013). Ryan Newman was victorious in the 2017 Spring event. Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season en route to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. The Welcome, N.C.-based race team has 21 top-five finishes and 47 top-10 finishes. In RCR’s most recent appearance at Phoenix Raceway last November, Kyle Busch earned a fifth-place result and Austin Dillon finished 20th.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Phoenix Raceway… Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) wins by four different drivers at Phoenix Raceway: Harvick (2006), Clint Bowyer (2007), Elliott Sadler (2012) and Jesse Love (2025). The win by Harvick was one of nine victories he claimed on the way to his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title with RCR. Bowyer led the most laps (120 of 200) on the way to Winner’s Circle, while the victory by Sadler ended a 91-race winless streak. Love’s victory earned him the championship title, giving the storied organization their sixth NOAPS driver championship (2001, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2019, 2025) – surpassing RFK Racing for the most all-time.

Three Times the Fun… This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, RCR will field three Cup Series teams for the second consecutive week. Austin Hill returns to the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet, led by crew chief Andy Street. This weekend marks Hill’s first Cup Series start of 2026, first at Phoenix in the Cup Series and the 16th of his career. The driver-crew chief duo previously worked together in the NOAPS (2022-2024), where they enjoyed consistent success working together. Over the three-year stretch, the pair claimed 10 victories, 38 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes and a 9.1 average finish.

Last Time Around… Last year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship race saw Love and RCR triumph by taking the checkered flag after leading the race’s final 25 laps enroute to his first Series championship. Love became the fifth driver to win the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship under the RCR banner, joining Harvick (2001, 2006), Bowyer (2008), Dillon (2013) and Tyler Reddick (2019).

Catch Saturday’s Action… The GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday evening’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Catch Us On FS1… The Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway will be televised on Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on air live on Prime Video beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Dillon has 24 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. The North Carolina native has 11 starts at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016. Dillon has three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway.

Last Season at Phoenix… In last season’s spring Phoenix race, Dillon started the race from the 21st starting position. From there, the Welcome, N.C driver progressively moved forward in the late stages of the race to earn a 12th-place finish.

Last Week… Despite dealing with multiple challenges during last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas, Dillon and the No. 3 team overcame adversity and rallied back to finish 19th, his best finish this season.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

The Winchester Legacy… Winchester is the largest small-caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 160-year-old Winchester® brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Golfing for a Cause… Prior to arriving in Phoenix, Dillon is scheduled to play in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Omni Barton Creek Fazio Foothills course in Austin, Texas. Since its inception in 2010, the Tim Tebow Foundation has served those who are hurting, marginalized and trapped in darkness in 115+ countries and counting. In addition to ministry operations and services that meet some of the most dire physical needs, The Tim Tebow Foundation also has a heart to share the Gospel with as many vulnerable people as possible to help them know their inherent value as children of God.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough place. We’ve tried. We’ve worked hard, really hard, to try and get our cars better there. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it. You try and turn it into a short track, but the aero platform in the car really matters. One end of the track is flat, one end is banked, and you’re just trying to get the car neutral in both. So, you’re constantly working on it, but we’re always optimistic every time we go to Phoenix Raceway. We are committed to getting better.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Jalapeño Lime Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 42nd career NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway. Busch is a three-time winner at the desert oval, having claimed checkered flags in November 2005, November 2018 and March 2019. Additionally, the Las Vegas native owns 13 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes, has an average starting position of 11.8 and an average finishing position of 11.2.

All-Time Lap Leader… Busch is the all-time Cup Series lap leader at Phoenix Raceway (1,190).

Did You Know? Busch holds the record for both the youngest race winner and pole winner in track history at Phoenix Raceway. Busch captured his first Phoenix victory in November 2005 (20 years, 6 months, and 11 days) and won his first pole in March 2006 (20 years, 11 months, and 20 days).

Pole Position… Busch has 35 career Cup Series poles – four of which have come at Phoenix Raceway.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his premier series success at Phoenix Raceway, the veteran racer also has 11 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and two NASCAR Truck Series wins at the Avondale, Arizona track.

Last Week… Despite a 30th place qualifying start for last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas, Busch and the No. 8 team made steady progress throughout the field making adjustments to the car and ended the day with a 12th place finish, the best finish for the Las Vegas native this season.

Get to the Points… Following his 12th place finish last Sunday, Busch currently stands 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series driver championship standings with 61 points.

Zoning in on zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 10 variants, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide immediate nicotine intensity, longer-lasting flavor, and extra soft comfort. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of 21+ adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last.

This March, zone is rolling out its newest Jalapeño Lime flavor on a national scale. The profile’s burst of bright citrus and subtle, fiery kick have inspired the return of the No. 8 zone Chevrolet’s Jalapeño Lime livery. The bold design is back on the track this weekend to commemorate the official launch!

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What makes racing at Phoenix unique compared to other tracks?

“Phoenix Raceway is a really cool racetrack because it’s only a mile in length, but it still races like a big track. Some of the most exciting opportunities at Pheonix to set up passes and make moves are on restarts. Everybody is so close together at the dogleg, which is really unique because it lends itself to ten wide racing where you can be ten lanes wide with grooves to operate in. You’re gonna venture to get away from everybody that’s around you, but it all funnels down to about two to three lanes wide when you get to the corners, so it gets pretty tight when you get into the turns. You want to make your passes right after the restarts.”

How does the flat layout of the track affect the way you drive the track?

“Phoenix being a flat racetrack, has ten degrees of banking at one end and four degrees of banking on the other, so it’s pretty flat. You basically feel like you’re on ice and drifting around the track keeping as much speed possible and making sure you got a good handling racecar, one that grips the track better than everyone else so you can go out there, pass them and win.”

Do you think teams will be more conservative on tires this time around compared to last November’s race?

“I think you’ll see a more conservative approach with tires this weekend, just because it’s the beginning of the season, and people wanting to take care of their equipment and try to get through the West Coast swing. So, you definitely don’t want to be tearing up too much equipment.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… This weekend marks Hill’s first NASCAR Cup Series start this season, his first in a Cup car at the one-mile Avondale oval and 16th overall. The 31-year-old has eight career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of fourth in spring 2024. The Winston, Georgia native has posted six top-10 results. In addition, Hill has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway, notching one pole (2019) and one top-10 result (2021).

Hill in the Cup Series… Last season, the Georgia native made five starts in the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, Chicago Street Course, Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Speedway. Hill’s career-best finish came at the Chicago Street Course in ninth place.

About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,663 rental locations in North America, 41 in Europe, 45 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 28,500 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.48 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What are your overall thoughts of driving a Cup Series car for the first time at Phoenix Raceway?

“I’m looking forward to being back in the United Rentals Chevrolet this weekend. Based on my time in the simulator, I’m not sure how much the O’Reilly car is going to help me on the Cup side with the shifting differences and techniques of how you drive the Cup car. My approach will certainly be different from the O’Reilly race on Saturday to the Cup race on Sunday. Practice will be key to stay ahead of the racetrack. The track changes a lot in temperature and the way rubber is laid down, so we need to make sure we are not fighting the track and focusing only on the drivability of our car. You have to know where the track is going to go which we have gotten better with on the O’Reilly side. In that car, you want to be a couple numbers free in practice, because the track is going to tighten up as the race goes on. I’m not sure if that will translate to the Cup car, but that will be something to pay attention to. If we can get a decent qualifying effort, stay out of trouble, and play strategy at the end of the race, we should end up with a good finish.”

What is the expectation for the No. 33 team this weekend at Phoenix Raceway?

“We’ve been able to finish inside the top-10 before, although it was on a road course. A top-15 would be a great day, a top-20 would be a good day. In my opinion, we are past having the goal of just completing all of the laps. With the amount of times I’ve run on the Cup side now, we need to perform and have good results. If we can do that and finish around our teammates, the No. 3 and the No. 8, it would be a good day for us.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 DWC Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Jesse Love will travel to Phoenix Raceway looking to repeat his success from last November when he won the season finale O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship race. The win marked Love’s second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career win and his first career championship in NASCAR’s top three national series.

Love’s Career at Phoenix… Throughout his career at the Arizona oval, the Menlo Park, California native has completed more than 1,300 laps at the one-mile track. Love has made four career O’Reilly Series starts at Phoenix, earning one win (2025-fall) and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Love has one NASCAR Truck Series start at Phoenix, posting a fourth-place result (2023) in just his third series event. Furthermore, the 21-year-old has seven starts in ARCA Menards Series competition at the facility, posting a best finish of second (2022) and three top-10 results.

Last Week… Last Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Circuit of The Americas, saw Love staying in the top five throughout the race finishing fifth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. In the final stage, Love ran as high as second before the race’s final caution where he lost two stops on pit road. Despite that, the 21-year-old finished in fourth place, marking his career-best finish at COTA.

Did You Know? Love is the only driver who has finished inside the top-10 in all three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season. The 21-year-old earned a ninth-place result in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, a fifth-place effort at EchoPark Speedway, and a fourth-place finish at Circuit of The Americas, totaling a 6.0 average finish.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, as the Menlo Park, California native has 17 straight events without a DNF. The young gun also has the longest active top-10 streak with four, dating back to his winning performance in the final race of the 2025 campaign.

Get to the Points… After a strong run at Circuit of The Americas, Love inches closer to the top of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship driver standings as he currently stands second with 128 points, 28 points behind his RCR teammate and points leader Austin Hill.

About DWC… Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC) is a master distributor of specialty electrical wire and cable products headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Founded in 2008, DWC serves wholesale electrical distributors nationwide through its network of Cable Distribution Centers, delivering specialty wire and cable products with industry-leading turnaround times, competitive pricing, and no cut charges or reel minimums. The company’s FastQuote portal provides customers with rapid pricing and streamlined order management, reinforcing DWC’s commitment to making electrical distributors more competitive in their markets. For more information, visit www.distributorwire.com

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What has made Phoenix such a strong track for you over the years?

“Phoenix has always been good for us. We’ve had a lot of success there; it’s one of my best racetracks and a place that I’ve really figured out. That said, it’s important to always go there with a fresh mindset.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Hill will look to reach victory lane for the first time in his career at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Last November’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship race saw Hill and the No. 21 team competing for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championship title in hopes to give RCR their first owner’s championship since 2019. The 31-year-old would finish the race in ninth place, coming up short in winning the owner’s championship.

Last Week… Last Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Circuit of The Americas saw Hill deliver a quality performance, qualifying third and was a constant threat for the win from start to finish. He captured Stage 1, marking his third stage victory of the season and finishing sixth in Stage 2. The final stage saw the 31-year-old battling with Shane van Gisbergen for the win, before ultimately having to settle with a runner-up finish. This is Hill’s third runner-up finish at COTA (2022, 2024, 2026), led four laps and earned 50 points, most of any driver on the day.

Get to the Points… Following last week’s runner-up finish at Circuit of the Americas, Hill expands his lead to 28 points ahead of his teammate Jesse Love in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, with 154 points.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix is a cool track, it’s very unique with how the frontstretch is. You know on restarts we fan out five or six wide getting into Turn 1, so the frontstretch is unique in that aspect. It’s so much different compared to any other track we go to. Turn 1 and 2 are very flat and long corners, then you have Turns 3 and 4 are very tight and banked. As a driver, you have to have totally different techniques when you go to Turns 1 and 2 versus Turns 3 and 4 on how you attack the corner, your braking, your turn-in, all those things. And then you have your crew chief trying to figure out how to be good in both ends so it’s a challenge.”

How important is starting the season off on the right foot?

“To start off the season on the right foot is huge. You carry that momentum throughout half the season; you can go out here and not have the greatest race, but you have some points to fall back on. So, it’s always nice to start off the season like we have to get those points and to be the points leader early is great, but we want to keep the points lead all year.”