CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY: Connor Zilisch Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

MARCH 7, 2026

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway.

You’ve raced a lot of other stuff outside of NASCAR. Is there any realistic possibility or chance we see you one day racing in endurance in Europe?

“Not anytime soon. No, I’m pretty committed to NASCAR and what I’ve got going here. I’ve always dreamed of racing at Le Mans and stuff like that. But yeah, it’s going to have to wait.”

Did you enjoy participating in the latest edition of Full Speed? What was the most satisfying aspect of that for you?

“Yeah, I really enjoyed it. I’m very new to NASCAR, obviously, and although I feel like I’ve made it to the Cup Series quickly, not a lot of people really know me, how I got here or much about me at all. So yeah, it’s cool to share my story a little bit through that docuseries. I haven’t watched it yet, but I saw clips from it before they posted. I thought they did a really good job piecing everything together. I was going to watch it on the flight here, but I ended up playing Mario Kart the whole flight. But I’ll end up watching it sometime here in the next few days.”

With some of the drivers having issues with cool shirts last week, do you relook at what you do, or do you just have confidence in what your team’s doing with it?

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always a risk when you wear that thing is that it could always fail. But you know, you have t to have airflow to it. That’s a big part of it. If you cut off the airflow to the cool shirt box, it gets hot and fails. I’ve always made sure to tell my team that I’ll give up a count or two of downforce to make sure that I’m not going to burn up inside the race car, and if that means flowing a little extra air to it, then so be it.

But you know, I’ve never had one of those fail… knock on wood. But yeah, surely last week if mine failed, it would have been a really tough day. It was already hot and when those things fail, it gets hotter than just being in the car without anything.

Yeah, it’s always a risk. But thankfully, I haven’t had one fail on me yet.”

I don’t know how many times you’ve run for points, but is it startling to see yourself 32nd?

“It’s not what we want, obviously. Although it’s early, you still think about it. But it’s a very long season. We’re three races into 36, so although I’d rather be sitting inside the top-10 and say ‘yeah, it’s good’, a lot of it’s out of our control. I feel like we’ve ran better than 32nd in points so far this year, and the results just haven’t really shown it. So yeah, we just got to keep doing our thing and it’ll turn around.”

I’m curious if you’ve found that people are willing to run with you because you bring such a strong resume into the series? Have you not had that kind of a problem in terms of getting people to run with you? What would you say has been the biggest lesson that you’ve learned as a full-time Cup Series driver?

“Yes and no. I mean, I think if Joey Logano’s lined up behind me and he has the option to push Brad Keselowksi who’s got 25 years of experience, or me, he’s probably going to push Brad.

But I think it definitely helps not having a bad reputation, so I think there’s a lot of guys that are willing to work with me. But, you know, not a lot of people have seen me on track to trust me or whatever it is. But yeah, it’s definitely something that you build over time and it’ll continue to grow.

I would say after each race, you can’t let it get to you. Obviously I’ve had a couple rough weeks so far, but you just have to keep doing the same thing and know that it’s going to turn back your way eventually and that things are going to start to go well. After the first two weeks, I was sitting dead last in points. I went to COTA last week and felt like I had a chance to win the race and finish 14th. It sucks, but you got to know that there’s a lot left in front of you and you can’t stress on the things that are out of your control.”

You said you played a little bit of Mario Kart on the flight down here. Who’s your main character and what’s your favorite track?

“Yeah, a couple of my crew guys on my team, we all have Nintendo Switches and we hop on Mario Kart on the flights to make them a little quicker. When you don’t have Wi-Fi, I guess that’s the stuff you do (laughs). I switch around. I was running Donkey Kong for a little bit. You know, he’s my go-to, but my favorite track would probably be rainbow road. I like rainbow road. But it’s fun. It passes time. The flights out here on the charter planes can get long, so it’s good to have something to keep your mind busy.”

With this being a combination weekend with INDYCAR here today, I know that one of your bucket list races is the Indianapolis 500. Have you had any interaction with those drivers so far, or are you going to have some today?

“No, I haven’t. I’ll probably walk out to the grid before the race. I’ve got a couple of friends out there that I’ll go say hello to and wish luck, but I’ve been pretty focused on what we’ve got at stake this weekend in the Cup Series. I’ll watch their race. I’ll hang out for the race. You know, I’m curious to see what it’s like, but I haven’t been doing anything around the paddock.”

Coming to Phoenix for the first time in a Cup car, you had good runs here in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. What’s your expectation? What have you heard about the shortcut there in these next generation race cars? How do you prepare to get ready for this new challenge you have this weekend?

“Yeah, I’m excited. Phoenix is a really cool racetrack. There’s a lot of ways to go about it. I think the dog leg is rough no matter what race car you’re in. You’ve always got to readjust your helmet after you get done with rolling through there. I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like in a Cup car. I know it’s a little bit quicker. You know, you’re shifting. It’s my first time ever shifting at an oval. I guess I shifted at like St. Louis last year, but in the Cup car, at least, it’s my first time.

So yeah, I’m excited to see what it’s like. It’s going to be cool to figure it out, and hopefully we can have a good weekend.”

You’re three starts into your first full-time Cup season and a handful more before that. Would you say your comfort level is with the Next Gen car compared to all the other cars you’ve driven?

“Yeah. I mean, we’re three races in, but really, the season starts this weekend in a way. Obviously, I can’t say that exactly, but the first three races, we had two speedways and a road course, so this is the first race where you kind of start to figure out where we are as a team and how fast our race cars are going to be. Phoenix is the first test to that. So yeah, it really all starts this weekend. I feel like I’ve done a good job at the speedways and last weekend at the road course, but this will really be the test of how comfortable I am. I think it’s just going to continue to get better as the year goes on.”

