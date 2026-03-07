Miscellaneous
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB CHEF DUYEN HA TO COMPETE ON BRAVO’S TOP CHEF: CAROLINAS

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

JIMMIE JOHNSON APPEARS AS SURPRISE GUEST JUDGE

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 7, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team chef Duyen Ha will step into the national spotlight this month as a contestant on Top Chef: Carolinas (Season 23), premiering March 9 on Bravo. The new season, filmed across Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, opens with a high-energy culinary challenge at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Adding to the crossover moment, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson will appear as a surprise guest judge in the premiere episode.

Hosted by Kristen Kish and judged by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, the season features 15 chefs competing through challenges inspired by the culinary traditions of the Carolinas. Episodes began streaming early on Peacock on March 3.

Ha joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as executive chef in 2025 to help build and oversee the organization’s race-weekend culinary program, preparing meals for the organization’s hospitality and guest entertainment arm, developing food experiences for partners and guests at select races throughout the season. A Michelin-trained chef who has worked in several acclaimed European kitchens, Ha also previously won an episode of the Food Network’s Chopped, where chefs must create dishes under intense time and ingredient constraints.

That experience translated well to the fast-moving environment of NASCAR, where Ha has helped develop a culinary program that draws inspiration from each race market while serving large groups during race weekends at an elite level.

“Race weekends move fast, and the kitchen has to keep up,” said Ha. “Being part of this team and helping build the program has been incredibly rewarding, and Top Chef gave me the chance to bring that same energy and creativity next level.”

Johnson said seeing Ha compete on a national stage reflects the culture of excellence the organization strives for across every part of its operation.

“Duyen is an important part of our team,” Johnson said. “The way she approaches her craft mirrors how we approach racing — with preparation, creativity and a commitment to doing things the right way. It was fun to be part of the premiere episode, I completely surprised her, and I’m excited for people to see what she brings to the competition.”

Top Chef: Carolinas premieres Monday, March 9 on Bravo, with early streaming available now on Peacock.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

