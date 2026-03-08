RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Showcase Speed Before Flat Tire Derails Top-10 Effort at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 16th

Start: 25th

Points: 29th

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe our luck to start the season. We had a fast Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet. Handling was good all day, and I think our Chevy could have been even better if we could have figured out braking. We were in position for an eighth-place finish, and who knows, maybe even better if we would have gotten some cautions and restarts to fall our way, when we ended up with a flat tire with less than 25 laps to go. Regardless, this has been a much improved weekend in Phoenix for us. Everyone should be very proud of the effort we brought.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet Team Show Grit to Cross Finish Line in 17th-Place at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 17th

Start: 29th

Points: 20th

“The No. 8 zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet team battled adversity all day. After we didn’t have the qualifying effort we wanted, the guys got to work on the car to make the needed adjustments but a cut tire put us down two laps early. We never quit and were able to race our way back onto the lead lap and into the Top 20. We’ll leave Arizona with a few learning lessons and be ready to contend again next weekend in Las Vegas.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Battle for 21st-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 21st

Start: 27th

Points: N/A

“Our United Rentals team had to grind that one out. Our Chevrolet fired off on the free side but then it quickly turned tight. It took us a while to get on the other side of it, but we got ourselves inside the top-20 when we cut down a tire under green. No one gave up and we kept pushing forward to end up with a 21st-place finish. The more I drive these Cup cars, the more I learn of how loose the car needs to be to make speed. I came into the weekend saying that a top-20 would be a good day for the No. 33 team. We came up just short, but can build on today. We’ll try again in a few weeks.” -Austin Hill