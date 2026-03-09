Freedom 250 Grand Prix Unveils Historic Racetrack Design To Commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

INDYCAR to Host First-Ever Street Race on National Mall, Aug. 22-23, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Monday, March 9, 2026) – Charting the course of racing history, officials today unveiled the unique racetrack design and layout for this summer’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., featuring the cars and stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Set for Aug. 22-23, 2026, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will mark the first‑ever auto race held on the National Mall and the historic city streets of Washington D.C., to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The landmark weekend will be free and open to the public, offering unprecedented access to North America’s premier open-wheel series framed by America’s most iconic symbols of democracy, freedom and unity.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix street circuit will feature a 1.7‑mile, seven‑turn layout, blending the high‑speed demands of INDYCAR racing with the historic character and stunning visuals of the nation’s capital. The racing circuit will wind around the National Mall, incorporating some of America’s most historic and iconic landmarks.

Designed with fan accessibility, breathtaking views and safety at its core, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix street circuit will feature the high-powered open-wheel cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing on a sweeping .4-mile frontstretch along Pennsylvania Avenue, framed by the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. The pit lane area of the track will be adjacent to the track, on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Turns 1 and 2 on the circuit design. The ultra-competitive INDYCAR field will also race by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives on the challenging and picturesque course layout.

“This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen,” said two‑time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and back‑to‑back Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had the opportunity to tour the circuit on Monday morning. “You’ve got a high‑speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect. Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was formalized through an Executive Order signed earlier this year by President Donald J. Trump entitled “Celebrating American Greatness with American Motor Racing.” The first ever street race around the National Mall enjoys key support from Chief of Protocol of the United States, Ambassador Monica Crowley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“The story of America is one of vision, courage, perseverance – and speed,” said Ambassador Monica Crowley, President Trump’s representative for America’s 250th. “What better way to showcase our exceptional American spirit than by hosting the Grand Prix in our Nation’s Capital during our 250th birthday year! Presidents Washington and Jefferson marked notable celebrations with spirited horse races; the Freedom 250 race will bring that historic tradition into the 21st century and renew a tremendous sense of patriotic pride.”

Newgarden, Ambassador Crowley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum were joined by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser along with Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis, FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks and Freedom 250 Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker on Monday to unveil the course design.

“Freedom doesn’t ring, it revs! The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will showcase American ingenuity in engineering and technology along the backdrop of our historic capital in a spectacle that will leave the world in awe,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “President Trump and our partners at INDYCAR are preparing a historic celebration worthy of America’s 250th anniversary. The design of this unique and competitive track will deliver an exhilarating and safe experience for millions of Americans to enjoy and celebrate.”

“Under President Donald J. Trump, America’s 250th will be unlike any moment in our nation’s history,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “INDYCAR racing has always captured the American spirit: bold innovation, relentless drive and the determination to lead, and the Department of the Interior is proud to help bring the historic, all-American race to the very streets in Washington D.C. that shaped our great nation. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will mark a milestone lap in American history and stand as a defining moment of the semiquincentennial celebration, bringing to life in our nation’s capital the qualities that make America truly exceptional – ambition, speed, resilience and the individual liberty of every American to chart their own path forward.”

Freedom 250 Rendering

Buildout of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix circuit will begin later this summer, with the roads near the U.S. Capitol and around the National Mall expected to remain open and accessible throughout the majority of the course creation.

“We are very excited about hosting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in the Sports Capital,” said Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We want people to plan their trips to DC now. Come for the Freedom 250, and then stay to enjoy our monuments and museums, our beautiful parks, world-class restaurants and hotels, and all the culture and entertainment that make us the best city in the world.”

During Monday’s gathering at the foot of the National Mall, officials also revealed the official Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. event logo. The logo design features an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race car positioned in front of the U.S. Capitol dome rendered in a patriotic red, white and blue color palette.

The official Freedom 250 Grand Prix INDYCAR also made its debut on Monday, featuring a custom red, white and blue livery created specifically to honor 250 years of American Independence. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix INDYCAR is an open‑wheel, single‑seat Dallara chassis identical to those competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The car will be displayed at prominent locations throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region over the next several months, serving as a rolling ambassador for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and building excitement as the nation counts down to the historic INDYCAR race weekend.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is poised to become a defining moment in American sports history and, like all NTT INDYCAR SERIES events, will be broadcast live on FOX to a national television audience. FOX will feature enhanced coverage of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix as one of its marquee events honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

“This is so much more than another sporting event on the calendar,” said Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO & Executive Producer. “It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and competitive spirit that helped build America. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix, racing through a monument-filled course in the heart of Washington, D.C., will be a centerpiece of the celebrations honoring our nation’s 250th birthday. FOX Sports is incredibly proud to help bring this historic moment to fans across the country.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is also bolstered by support from Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which will serve as the event’s Official Marketing, Sponsorships and Corporate Hospitality Sales Partner, leveraging its integrated sports, media and venue platform to connect INDYCAR with fans, partners and the local community. MSE owns the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Mystics (WNBA), and the company hosts hundreds of high-profile events across the region each year.

For more information and to sign up for updates on the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., visit www.Freedom250GP.com.

ABOUT THE FREEDOM 250 GRAND PRIX

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., will take place Aug. 22-23, 2026, marking the first‑ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall and the Washington D.C. city streets. The event will be administered by INDYCAR in coordination with the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of the Interior and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor. The free, two-day motorsports event will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with world‑class racing set against the backdrop of some of America’s most historic landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. The unique street race will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, August 23. To learn more, visit www.Freedom250GP.com.

ABOUT INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including championship contenders Josef Newgarden (USA), Alex Palou (Spain) and Pato O’Ward (Mexico) – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2026 season consists of 18 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.