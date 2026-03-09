NASCAR Cup PR
Kurt Busch, Harry Gant named co-Grand Marshals for Goodyear 400

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductees Will Deliver Command at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 5, 2026) – Darlington Raceway announced today that 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Kurt Busch and Harry Gant will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, March 22. Two drivers who helped define different eras of NASCAR will unite to deliver the most famous words in motorsports as part of Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR Alumni Weekend celebration.

Busch built a career defined by versatility, toughness and championship-caliber performance. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion amassed 34 Cup Series victories, but his 2003 second-place finish to Ricky Craven at Darlington Raceway eternally etched his name in Darlington lore. He finished .002 second behind Craven as the two traded paint heading to the finish line in what was the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history at the time.

Gant was one of the sport’s most popular drivers during the 1980s and early 1990s amassing 18 NASCAR Cup Series wins. The driver dubbed “Handsome Harry” earned the nickname of “Mr. September” for his remarkable four-race winning streak during the 1991 season that began with a win at Darlington Raceway – at 51 years of age! 

“Much like Goodyear’s legacy in NASCAR spans generations, these two legends represent more than four decades of excellence,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “Their incredible careers and deep connections to this historic track make them the perfect choices to give the command for one of the most anticipated and exciting races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Throughout the weekend, these Hall of Famers will also participate in special fan engagement opportunities as part of NASCAR Alumni Weekend, as fans will have an incredible chance to celebrate the legends who helped shape the sport.

The race weekend begins Friday, March 20, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage on Saturday, March 21, with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

And then on Sunday, March 22, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Goodyear 400, which serves as an opportunity for today’s top talent to etch their names into Darlington Raceway’s list of legendary winners.

Tickets are going fast, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the Track Too Tough To Tame, annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and/or NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com. Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.  

Official Release
Official Release
