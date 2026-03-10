Sprint Car Storylines Abound as Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Kicks Off 2026 Season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

New Teams Arrive, Familiar Faces Return to Elite 410 Winged Sprint Car Series

DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas (March 10, 2026) – Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing charges into its season-opening SugarBee® Blackjack Bash March 12-14 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with a host of compelling storylines.

Sixty-four nights of racing action across 34 tracks in 22 states is on tap for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing in 2026, and it starts with three consecutive nights at the half-mile clay oval in Las Vegas. Fans in attendance and watching on FloRacing will see new teams and familiar faces in the elite 410 winged sprint car series sponsored by the leading replacement battery brand in the United States.

It starts with reigning champion Rico Abreu defending his title with a new team, but one that is very familiar to sprint car racing. Abreu is driving for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR), as Tony Stewart has brought his eponymous organization to Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing with Stewart welcoming Abreu’s familiar No. 24.

Also joining Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is Spire Motorsports. The burgeoning race team has expanded beyond its expansive stock car roots to the pinnacle of sprint car racing with 24-year-old Giovanni Scelzi. The son of former NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car champion Gary Scelzi won the 2023 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year title, and his upward sprint car trajectory continues in Spire’s No. 77 machine.

Tyler Courtney, fully recovered from injuries sustained in a crash last July at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, is back fulltime with Clauson-Marshall Racing, driving the No. 7BC. And if anyone surmised that the championship-winning driver would slowly build back to his winning ways, they were proven wrong in January when Courtney won the American Sprint Car Series season opener at Volusia (Fla.) Speedway Park.

Australian Kerry Madsen, who recently completed the 2025 World of Outlaws season for TSR, has committed fulltime to Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. A 28-time World of Outlaws feature winner, Madsen will race the No. 55 for Vermeer Motorsports.

All are expected to factor into the 2026 championship, where Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing regulars Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks and Justin Peck also aim to stake their respective claims on the series title. This trio combined for 14 wins in 2025 – Reutzel with seven, Marks with five and Peck with two.

There was a record 18 different winners in 2025, and in 2026, these seasoned veterans will be joined by Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Year protagonists Tanner Holmes and Okie Hank Davis, along with last year’s Rookie of the Year winner, Daison Pursley.

The 21-year-old Pursley takes over the always formidable No. 9 of Kasey Kahne Racing with Mike Curb. The ride came available after six-time National Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet retired to focus his attention on Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

“When Kyle and I started High Limit Racing, we believed there was an opportunity to elevate sprint car racing by creating a national platform that rewarded teams, drivers and fans. Seeing Interstate Batteries step in as the title sponsor validates that vision and shows the momentum this series has built in a short amount of time,” said Sweet, who co-founded High Limit with two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

“The level of teams and drivers committing to run with us in 2026 says a lot about where High Limit Racing is headed. When you look at the schedule, the competition and the partners we have behind us, it really feels like this season has the potential to be our biggest and most exciting yet.”

Larson continues to race sprint cars whenever his NASCAR schedule permits, and he is expected to join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing multiple times in 2026 as he looks to increase his seven-win tally in the series.

“What excites me most is the level of competition we’re seeing in High Limit Racing,” Larson said. “You look up and down the roster and it’s packed with race winners and championship-caliber teams, and that’s exactly what we hoped the series would become. The fact we had 18 different winners last year shows how tough it is to win with this group. When you combine that kind of competition with a schedule that takes us to some of the best tracks in the country, it creates a series that drivers want to race in and fans want to follow every week.”

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is America’s most watched dirt racing series and growing. The 2025 season on FloRacing generated more than 60 million video views on the platform and across its social channels. This year, FloSports is expanding distribution for the series with a co-broadcasting agreement that puts six races on FloRacing and FS1 with select races streamed on the NASCAR Channel and on the FloRacing 24/7 FAST Channel available on YouTube, Prime Video and Fubo.

To watch FloRacing and gain access to all Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing events and more than 2,000 races annually, subscribe by visiting FloRacing.com.

To learn more about Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, get to know the series’ drivers nicknamed “High Rollers,” and purchase tickets to the season opener at Las Vegas or any of the 64 races, visit www.HighLimitRacing.com. Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date race day information and behind-the-scenes content.

Fans are encouraged to watch Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and more on the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities, providing the ultimate viewing experience on Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs, along with Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV devices. FloSports is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.

About High Limit Racing:

Founded by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time-efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed live on FloRacing. For more information, visit www.HighLimitRacing.com.

About FloSports:

FloSports is a global sports media company committed to spotlighting the sports and athletes traditional media leaves behind. Founded in 2006, the company has become the digital home for die-hard communities in sports – delivering live and on-demand coverage, award-winning original programming, and advanced data solutions to passionate fans worldwide. Flo’s portfolio spans more than 25 sports and includes the leading destinations for devoted audiences, including motorsports, hockey, wrestling, cycling, Jiu-Jitsu , track & field, cheer, a range of NCAA sports, and more. Through strategic partnerships with NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, High Limit Racing, the American Hockey League (AHL), Tour de France, Wanda Diamond League and 18 NCAA conferences, FloSports streams over 50,000 events annually to a global subscriber base. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.