Hendrick Motorsports Statement on Alex Bowman

CONCORD, N.C. (March 11, 2026) – Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will not compete in the March 15 NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as he continues to recover from vertigo.

Bowman, 32, began experiencing symptoms during the March 1 race at Circuit of The Americas before exiting the car at lap 71. The Tucson, Arizona, native also missed Sunday’s event at his home track of Phoenix Raceway.

“Alex continues to work closely with doctors toward being medically cleared, but he’s still experiencing some lingering symptoms,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s put a lot into the recovery process, and we will continue to support him every step of the way. Our priority remains making sure Alex is fully ready before returning to the race car.”

Justin Allgaier, 39, will fill in for Bowman this weekend at Las Vegas. The 2024 NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion earned a win at the track last March driving for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports.