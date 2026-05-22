NASCAR community mourns the loss of Kyle Busch

It was announced on Thursday that Kyle Busch had passed away suddenly at the age of 41.

This season marked his 22nd full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His accomplishments include two Cup Series titles (2015, 2019) and 63 race wins. He also claimed 102 victories in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

As the NASCAR community continues to mourn the sudden loss of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, several icons of the sport have shared their memories and experiences with him both on and off the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better terms. But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible.

“We did some media together also to laugh through some of the things we put each other through many years ago. Most recently, we had even been discussing him running my Late Model at Wilkesboro this summer. He seemed extremely happy and we had planned to meet up next Thursday to get his seat to the shop. He laughed over the idea of his fans and JRM fans having to cheer in unison during that race.

“Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that. But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many. My heart is broken for the Busch family. I will never be able to make sense of this loss, but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends.”

Kevin Harvick commented on their relationship, saying, “Kyle Busch and I spent years pushing each other to the limit. We raced hard, traded paint and fought for every inch because all either of us wanted to do was beat the other.

“What people may not realize is how much that rivalry drove us both. Kyle made me better because you had to be at your absolute best to beat him. Over time, that fierce competition turned into a mutual respect.

“As our careers evolved, so did our conversations. We talked over building race teams, life beyond the racetrack, and our families, especially raising young sons who want to be racers themselves.

“I’m deeply saddened for Samantha, Brexton and Lennix. There’s nothing that can replace a husband or a father. I’m also saddened for our sport. NASCAR lost one of its true giants, whose impact is almost beyond measure.”

Brad Keselowski spoke about their rivalry on the track. “I made him earn every victory and stole a few from him along the way. We took our shots at each other, in the media and on the track. But I’d like to think that somewhere deep down there was an appreciation that we pushed each other to perform at the highest level, even if neither of us would’ve admitted it.

“Tonight, I feel a little like the coyote with no more roadrunner to chase. His loss is all of our loss, but none more so than his family’s. Thinking of Samantha, and Brexton and Lennix who lost their father today.”

Jimmie Johnson reflected on Busch’s talent and intensity on the track. “Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen; he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what he could do behind the wheel. Kyle pushed all of us to be better. His passion, intensity, and love for racing were unmatched, and his impact on this sport will be felt forever.

“I’ll always remember the many laughs and conversations away from the spotlight, and most importantly, the way he cared so deeply about his family.

“My heart goes out to Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kurt, his parents, many teammates across the industry, fans and everyone who loved Kyle. NASCAR lost one of its greatest talents today, and we’ve all lost a friend.”

Joe Gibbs Racing issued the following statement: “Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family. Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten. During this unimaginable time, everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family are lifting the Busch family up in prayer.”

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR issued the following statement: “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Funeral or memorial service arrangements have not been announced.