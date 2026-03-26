Insurance King, Josh Bilicki Extend NASCAR Partnership into 2026

The Wounded Blue Will Be Featured at Talladega to Raise Awareness of America’s Wounded Officers

MOORESVILLE, NC (March 25, 2026) – Insurance King announced today that the Rockford, Illinois-based insurance agency has renewed its partnership with NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki for the 2026 season, marking the eighth consecutive year of collaboration between the two.

Insurance King will be prominently featured as the primary sponsor aboard Bilicki’s No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet in select NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races throughout the season, beginning at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2026.

The season debut will also shine a spotlight on The Wounded Blue, a national charitable organization that helps raise awareness for injured and disabled law enforcement officers across America.

Bilicki and Insurance King first partnered in 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway in a last-minute deal that saw the brand featured across all three of NASCAR’s national series that weekend. Since then, the partnership has grown into one of the most recognizable and fan-driven programs in the garage, spanning dozens of races across NASCAR competition.

“Having Insurance King back for an eighth season means a lot,” said Bilicki. “Dan and the entire team have believed in me from the very beginning, and we’ve built something really special together. They’re not just a sponsor, they’re true partners who continue to find fun, creative ways to engage with fans and make an impact both on and off the track. I’m excited to continue that momentum in 2026 with SS Green Light Racing.”

“Josh has been an incredible ambassador for Insurance King, and we’re proud to continue this partnership for an eighth season,” said Dan Block, President of Insurance King. “From day one, this program has been about more than just racing, it’s about connecting with fans and making a difference. Being able to support organizations like The Wounded Blue through our partnership makes it even more meaningful.”

Additional races and paint schemes for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

About Insurance King:

Insurance King has helped drivers drive legal for less since 2001. Founded in Rockford, IL, Insurance King writes policies in multiple states, such as: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Their services include: motorcycle insurance, SR-22 insurance, SR-50’s, FR Bonds, and renters insurance. Insurance King’s mission is to keep drivers safe while driving and to help save your hard earned money.

About The Wounded Blue:

The Wounded Blue is America’s only national organization dedicated exclusively to supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty—physically, mentally, or emotionally. Founded to ensure that every wounded officer is Never Forgotten, Never Alone, The Wounded Blue stands as a lifeline of Support, Education, Assistance, and Advocacy for those who have sacrificed so much to serve others.

About SS Green Light Racing:

SS Green Light Racing is a Mooresville, NC based race team competing full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with the No. 0 and No. 07 Chevrolets. Owned by former driver Bobby Dotter, a native of the Chicago, IL region, the organization has built a reputation for maximizing performance, developing drivers, and delivering competitive results across a variety of track types throughout the season.