TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Martinsville Post-Race Report – 03.28.26

SAM HUNT RACING LEADS TOYOTA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN MARTINSVILLE

Dean Thompson leads with top-10 finish, while Harrison Burton breaks team laps led record

RIDGEWAY, Va. (March 28, 2026) – Sam Hunt Racing’s Dean Thompson led Toyota with a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville Speedway. It is the California-native’s third top-10 in as many starts in the series at Martinsville.

Before being involved in a late-race incident, Thompson’s teammate Harrison Burton led 17 laps in his Toyota GR Supra – setting a new single-race record for Sam Hunt Racing.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 7 of 33 – 131.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Corey Day*

3rd, Sammy Smith*

4th, Sheldon Creed*

5th, Lee Pulliam*

7th, DEAN THOMPSON

10th, BRENT CREWS

13th, TAYLOR GRAY

18th, BRANDON JONES

20th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

26th, HARRISON BURTON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DEAN THOMPSON, No. 26 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Another good run at Martinsville. Can you talk about your finish?

“I feel like our team just fires on all cylinders here. I feel like my crew chief, Kris Bowen, has a knack for this place. We all love it here, and we all get to sleep in our own beds, which is pretty nice. I just feel like this place clicks for me and clicks for my crew chief. Things just kind of panned out our way. We always have really, really fast race cars. I’m lucky to drive this One TPG Toyota GR Supra. It is always fast when we come here. We were struggling in practice, but I felt like I could have qualified well but it got rained out and we just fought and clawed our way to the front. I wish those last 16 laps went straight because I felt like we could have gotten a better finish out of it because we had a really good long run car but super pumped to come out of here with a good finish.”

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