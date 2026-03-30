RAFA Racing sweeps Sonoma Raceway with Gonzalez, Workman double win

SONOMA, Calif. (Monday, March 30, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team opened the 2026 Pirelli GT4 America season with a perfect weekend, as Tyler Gonzalez and Westin Workman swept both races at Sonoma Raceway in the No. 68 Endava Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2.

The pair combined control and execution on Saturday before delivering a hard-fought drive on Sunday, leaving Sonoma with maximum points and early momentum in the championship.

Starting second on the grid in race 1, Workman wasted no time taking control, moving into the lead on the opening lap and setting the tone for the race. From there, the RAFA entry dictated the pace, with Workman leading the opening nine laps before the pit cycle.

The team only surrendered the lead during the mandatory stops, spending just five laps out of the lead before cycling back through to secure the victory.

“As soon as Tyler got in the car, I knew we had a chance to win,” said Workman. “This Supra was on rails today. There are a lot of people behind this.”

Gonzalez added, “I can’t thank RAFA Racing enough for the setup. The car really came to us, and everything just worked.”

Sunday was a much tougher battle.

The No. 68 entry spent much of the early running in second, managing pace and staying within striking distance as the race developed. Gonzalez handled the opening stint before handing the car to Workman, who was tasked with chasing down the leaders in the closing stages.

The decisive move came late, with Workman taking the overall race lead with seven laps remaining and holding firm to the checkered flag to complete the sweep.

“Oh, it was amazing, you know, with Tyler Gonzalez starting the race and pulling out a bit of a gap on the other silvers, I knew I just had to get in the car and do my job and just bring it home,” said Workman.

“I know I’m surrounded by the right people when I get out of the car, and the first thing I’m thinking about is how we’re going to win the next one and how I can improve.

“So I think there is still a little bit of pace to find for me, but Tyler did a great job. Team did a great job, and Endava and Gazoo Racing, with so many people on board, made this happen for all of us. So super thankful.”

“I couldn’t be happier,” Gonzalez said.

“It’s a great start to a long championship, that’s for sure. So we just got to keep at it, keep this momentum going. Westin did a great job. I’m so happy for him, man, yeah, so proud of this guy. It’s going to be a fun year for sure.”

The weekend also extended Workman’s remarkable start to the season. The Race 2 victory marked his sixth win of the year in the Toyota GR Supra GT4 platform, backing up an undefeated four-race run to open the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge championship.

The team also enjoyed a solid debut weekend for former esports race Chris Spada and Brazilian ace Werner Neugebauer. The duo took their RAFA Racing Team GR Supra GT4 to a pair of seventh place finishes in both races in the Pro-Am class to open the season.

Pirelli GT4 America continues with the next round at Circuit of the Americas, featuring a three-hour endurance race – a format that has already proven successful for RAFA Racing Team, which claimed victory in the event last year.