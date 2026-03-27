RAFA Racing Team takes on packed Sonoma weekend

SONOMA, Calif. (Friday, March 27, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team heads into Sonoma Raceway facing one of its most demanding weekends of the season, fielding entries across multiple championships as its expanded 2026 program comes into full effect.

The team will compete across Pirelli GT4 America, Toyota GR Cup North America, and McLaren Trophy America, marking one of the first weekends where its broadened driver ladder and multi-series structure are fully active at a single venue.

Across those three championships alone, RAFA drivers will take part in 20 separate on-track sessions over four days with seven drivers and four cars, ranging from testing and practice to qualifying and races, underscoring the scale of the operation required to execute the weekend.

In GT4 America, RAFA returns with its Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 program, pairing young stars Tyler Gonzalez and Westin Workman in the No. Endava 68 entry, alongside Chris Spada and Werner Neugebauer in Pro-Am. Workman continues to balance duties across multiple championships, including IMSA competition.

RAFA’s expansion into new categories is also on display. Maite Cáceres enters her second weekend in Toyota GR Cup North America, while Michael Steeves and Keegan Massey lead the organization’s debut effort in McLaren Trophy America, both programs new additions for 2026.

The Sonoma weekend comes in the middle of an intense stretch of events. Two weeks ago, RAFA opened its GR Cup season in Arlington before shifting immediately to Sebring for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America competition.

Beyond Sonoma, the workload continues. Workman and Rafael Martinez remain active in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, while Kiko Porto and Varun Choksey carry the team’s Michelin Pilot Challenge effort. In Lamborghini Super Trofeo, RAFA fields entries for Ian Porter and Chloe Chambers, alongside Jem Hepworth and Tatiana Calderón.

“It’s a massive lift, no way around it,” said team owner Kevin Conway. “Two weeks ago, we were in Arlington getting the GR Cup program off the ground, then we’re in Sebring running Pilot Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and now we’re out here in Sonoma with four different programs active at once.”

“The biggest thing is coordination. You’re moving cars, spares, engineers, mechanics, and making sure every program has what it needs. There’s no real reset between events, so everything has to be planned weeks in advance and executed almost perfectly.”

The scale of RAFA’s lineup is rooted in a broader focus on long-term driver development across multiple platforms.

“At the end of the day, it’s about creating an environment where drivers can improve,” Conway said. “That means giving them the tools, the experience, and the opportunities across different series. If they stay focused on the process and keep building their skill set, the performance will follow.”

With multiple championships running concurrently at Sonoma, the weekend represents both a logistical test and a clear signal of RAFA Racing Team’s expanding footprint across North American motorsports.

RAFA Racing Team’s Sonoma schedule begins Thursday with McLaren Trophy America testing at 9:00 AM, followed by Pirelli GT4 America testing at 10:15 AM and Toyota GR Cup North America testing at 12:00 PM. GT4 America continues with Practice 1 at 2:30 PM and Practice 2 at 5:15 PM, with McLaren Trophy America Practice 1 scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Friday features GR Cup Practice 1 at 8:15 AM, GT4 America qualifying at 10:45 AM, McLaren Trophy America Practice 2 at 11:10 AM, and GT4 America Race 1 at 2:00 PM. GR Cup returns to the track later in the day for Practice 2 at 3:15 PM.

On Saturday, McLaren Trophy America qualifying sessions are set for 8:20 AM and 8:40 AM, followed by GR Cup Qualifying 1 at 10:30 AM. GT4 America Race 2 goes green at 1:00 PM, with McLaren Trophy America Race 1 at 3:05 PM and GR Cup Race 1 at 4:15 PM.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday with GR Cup Qualifying 2 at 8:15 AM, McLaren Trophy America Race 2 at 9:50 AM, and GR Cup Race 2 at 12:00 PM.

All races can be seen live on the GT World YouTube channel.

SCHEDULE

Friday, March 27

8:15 AM: Toyota GR Cup North America Practice 1

10:45 AM: Pirelli GT4 America Qualifying

11:10 AM: McLaren Trophy America Practice 2

2:00 PM: Pirelli GT4 America Race 1

3:15 PM: Toyota GR Cup North America Practice 2

Saturday, March 28

8:20 AM: McLaren Trophy America Qualifying Driver 1

8:40 AM: McLaren Trophy America Qualifying Driver 2

10:30 AM: Toyota GR Cup North America Qualifying 1

1:00 PM: Pirelli GT4 America Race 2

3:05 PM: McLaren Trophy America Race 1

4:15 PM: Toyota GR Cup North America Race 1

Sunday, March 29

8:15 AM: Toyota GR Cup North America Qualifying 2

9:50 AM: McLaren Trophy America Race 2

12:00 PM: Toyota GR Cup North America Race 2