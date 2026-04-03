Design-Neutral Bedroom: Tips for Moms and Dads Who Plan Ahead

When it comes to decorating your home, the toughest part comes the very moment you open the kids’ shared bedroom door. After all, you (as a good and caring parent) should satisfy the aesthetics of both worlds. It’s important to add a 3d wooden map (because the sailor-to-be can’t sleep without admiring the faraway lands) and satisfy the princess’s passion for Pinky Pie. Looks like trouble? We’ve got you covered.

Design with Neutrals

Kids have a lot of stuff, but before you take care of the packing, ensure all of your major pieces of furniture are in gender-neutral hues. You’re sure to thank yourself later if you choose natural wood, clean white, or something similar. Things like sheets, pillows, and other accessories can be swapped at any time (if you decide to infuse a pop of blue or pink). However, furniture is something permanent, so be careful with the color.

Don’t Box Yourself into Blue or Pink Themes

With one kid or same-gender pumpkins, it’s easier to focus on themes like soccer or Barbies. However, your task now is to pick something that fits any gender. We recommend sticking to things like the beach, desert, and jungle when designing a space for a girl and a boy.

Go for Timeless Furniture

No to pinks or blues, but yes to pieces of furniture that are:

Simple and durable (natural wood works beautifully).

Multi-functional (beds with storage, modular shelves, and so on).

Easy to update with new decor as children grow.

If you think of overly themed furniture, you’d better stop. Your child’s tastes will change at the speed of light.

Let Nature Help You

Nature helps when you have to deal with the unisex interior. Bring the outdoors in! It’s cool to let some faux greenery or small (non-toxic) plants help you create the look that fits both genders. Plus, it’s recommended to also use wood, rattan, or bamboo materials and even include nature-themed artwork. Whatever you choose, nature creates a calming, balanced environment that works best for children.

Make Storage Part of the Game

Now that you know the theme (we hope you do), pick storage options that appeal to both girls and boys. There are tons of options for storage baskets with themes like under-the-sea life, animal kingdom, travel and adventure, boho, music studio, etc. They enhance the look and match the tastes of both camps.

Flexibility Rocks

If you’re a loving mom or daddy, you know how fast they grow! Just like their height changes, so do their preferences. With that in mind, you’d better pick removable wall decals instead of permanent paint. Swap out bedding and accessories easily and, what’s more important, leave space for future hobbies and interests. You’ll thank yourself later—flexible design saves time and money in the long run.